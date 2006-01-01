Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa facing fresh concussion lay-off

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills last week
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills last weekMegan Briggs / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (26) faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering the latest in a series of concussions which prompted calls for him to retire.

The Dolphins said Tuesday that Tagovailoa is being placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss Miami's next four games before he is eligible to return.

With the Dolphins having a bye in week six next month, it means the earliest Tagovailoa can return to play will come on October 27th, when Miami faces the Arizona Cardinals.

Tagovailoa, 26, suffered the third documented concussion of his career last week during a heavy collision in the Dolphins' 31-10 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

The quarterback was on the ground for several minutes before being removed from the game in an incident which echoed alarming incidents in 2022, when he suffered two head injuries within days of each other.

He also suffered a concussion in a 2022 Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers which forced him to miss three games.

Although Tagovailoa played most of last season without incident, last week's scare sparked renewed calls for him to reconsider his future.

"That's it... NFL, go ahead and do the right thing," retired former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant said.

"Tua has had entirely way too many concussions. He needs to retire for his longevity health concerns," he added.

Former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe agreed that Tagovailoa should call it a day.

"Really hope Tua is ok, but he's gotta seriously think about shutting it down," said Sharpe on X.

"I hate saying this. His concussions are getting worse and worse, and he's a young man with his entire life ahead of him," he said.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel on Monday batted away questions about Tagovailoa's future.

"I think as far as Tua's career is concerned, I think it's of utmost priority of mind for Tua to speak on Tua's career," McDaniel said.

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm just worried about the human being and where that's at day to day. I think I'll let Tua be the champion of his own career and speak on that."

