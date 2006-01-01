NFL roundup: Chiefs escape Bengals on last-second field goal, Saints crush Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs grabbed another wild win on Sunday, with Harrison Butker's field goal as time expired lifting the reigning Super Bowl champions to a 26-25 NFL triumph over AFC rivals Cincinnati.

The decisive field goal marked the fifth lead change of the second half, with the Chiefs coming out on top a week after beating Baltimore when video review denied the Ravens a final-play touchdown.

The Chiefs trailed by two and faced a long-yardage fourth down when quarterback Patrick Mahomes fired a deep pass to Rashee Rice.

It was incomplete, but Cincinnati Bengals defender Daijahn Anthony made his move a hair too early and was called for pass interference. The 29-yard penalty kept the drive alive, allowing Kansas City to get Butker in position to strike on the final play of the game.

"We've been in these situations before and we have full confidence," Mahomes said. "No matter how the game's going, we're going to do enough to win and that's what we did today."

But Mahomes, who threw for 151 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, said the Chiefs offense "made too many mistakes."

"We've got a lot to learn from, but I'm glad we got a win," he said.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bengals dropped their third straight against the Chiefs and are 0-2 to start the season.

Aiming to bounce back after falling to unheralded New England last week, the Bengals benefitted from multiple Chiefs miscues to lead 16-10 at halftime at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Chiefs took the lead for the first time, 17-16, on a TD catch by hulking offensive lineman Wanya Morris midway through the third quarter.

Burrow hit Andrei Iosivas for a touchdown to put Cincy back in front, but minutes later Chamarri Conner scooped up a Burrow fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Kansas City's two-point conversion attempt failed, and the Bengals grabbed a 25-23 lead on Evan McPherson's fourth field goal. But with less than three minutes to play Cincinnati had to punt and the Chiefs got a final chance.

Saints cruise

There was no late drama in Dallas, where New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara scored four touchdowns and the Saints ran roughshod over the Cowboys in a 44-19 victory.

Kamara's three rushing touchdowns included a five-yarder on the Saints' opening drive.

After their rout of Carolina in week one, the Saints have opened the season with back-to-back 40-point games for just the second time in franchise history. The other was in 2009 when they would go on to win the Super Bowl.

The Saints scored on their first six possessions. Kamara added TD runs of 12 and seven yards and scored on a 57-yard catch and run.

Kamara said his big day was a matter of the offence firing on all cylinders.

"It feels good right now," he said. "The receivers did their thing. The O-line did what they were supposed to do. It was easy for me. I didn't even have to run, really."

The Las Vegas Raiders spoiled Baltimore's home opener, erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Ravens 26-23.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew piloted three scoring drives in the final period, capped by Daniel Carlson's 38-yard field goal with 27 seconds left.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 185 yards and a touchdown and ran for another TD and the Bucs defense came up big in a 20-16 victory over the Lions, who were in scoring range on their final three drives but came up empty.

The Seattle Seahawks denied the New England Patriots a second straight upset victory, Jason Myers booting his third field goal of the day in overtime to seal a 23-20 victory.

Minnesota surprised San Francisco 23-17, a victory highlighted by Justin Jefferson's 97-yard touchdown catch.

The New York Jets, with two TD passes from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, bounced back from a week one defeat with a 24-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans

The Los Angeles Rams' demoralizing 41-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals was made even worse by an ankle injury to wide receiver Cooper Kupp.