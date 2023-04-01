Dallas Cowboys' coach Mike McCarthy vows to 'grow' in 2024 return

Mike McCarthy (60) returns as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, but his coaching staff could undergo another off-season renovation.

"We are in position to learn and grow from this and build on it," McCarthy said Thursday.

"We have established a championship programme. I know how to win. We will get over that threshold."

McCarthy is 42-25 in four regular seasons with the Cowboys, including NFC East titles in 2021 and 2023, but he has only one playoff victory to show for it.

Coming off a 48-32 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the wild-card round, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones had not spoken publicly about McCarthy's status and canceled his weekly appearance on a local radio show.

"We've just got to continue to work. There's work to do. What's the direction? What's the schedule? Let's get to work," McCarthy said of his mindset after meeting with Jones.

McCarthy said he understands figuring out the postseason failures is central to coaching in Dallas beyond this season.

"You don't get the opportunity to answer these questions until you take care of the regular season," McCarthy said.

The Cowboys fired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at the end of the 2022 season, with McCarthy becoming the primary play-caller. Dallas faces uncertainty on the defensive side of the ball this month.

Coordinator Dan Quinn is scheduled for interviews with the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. Jones was able to boost Quinn's pay to entice him to stick around during recent off-season coaching cycles. But Quinn has already interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans and a fifth team, the Los Angeles Chargers, scheduled a session with Quinn on Friday.

Asked about the emotion from vocal fans demanding changes under McCarthy again, the coach said he's only beginning the evaluation process of the team and staff.

"I clearly understand the emotion of all this and fans perspective in all of this. It's very raw as I'm standing here before you. There definitely will be adjustments and changes made. But I think we have a lot to build off of," McCarthy said.

McCarthy, who has guided the Cowboys to three straight 12-win seasons, has one year left on his contract.

Dak Prescott (30), who threw for 4,516 yards and a league-leading 36 touchdowns while finishing with the best completion rate of his career (69.5) in 2023, was among the Cowboys who backed McCarthy after Sunday's loss

"He's been amazing," Prescott said. "I don't know how there can be (questions about his status), but I understand the business.

"I've had the season I've had because of him. This team has had the success that they've had because of him. And I understand it's about winning the Super Bowl, and that's the standard of the league and damn sure the standard of this place. I get it."