NFL roundup: Jordan Love's three touchdowns help Packers upset Lions

NFL roundup: Jordan Love's three touchdowns help Packers upset Lions
Packers quarterback Love shone in their victory
Reuters
Jordan Love passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns and the visiting Green Bay Packers surprised NFC North leader Detroit, 29-22, on Thanksgiving Day.

Christian Watson caught five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown for Green Bay (5-6). AJ Dillon gained a combined 81 yards rushing and receiving, while Jonathan Owens scored on a fumble return.

Detroit's Jared Goff passed for 332 yards and two touchdowns but also lost three fumbles. David Montgomery rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown, while Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 95 yards (8-3).

Detroit has lost seven straight on Thanksgiving Day.

49ers 31, Seahawks 13

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco defeated host Seattle.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel also rushed for a score for the 49ers (8-3), who built a two-game lead over the Seahawks (6-4) atop the NFC West. Samuel also had a game-high seven catches for 79 yards. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy completed 21 of 30 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown -- a clinching 28-yarder to Brandon Aiyuk with 7:51 remaining -- and one interception.

Seattle's Geno Smith was 18 of 27 for 180 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. The 49ers had a season-high six sacks. With Kenneth Walker III out due to an oblique injury, rookie running back Zach Charbonnet led the Seahawks with 47 yards rushing on 14 carries and had a team-high four receptions (for 11 yards).

Cowboys 45, Commanders 10

Dak Prescott continued his mastery of Washington and DaRon Bland set an NFL record with his fifth pick-6 of the season as Dallas rolled to a victory in their annual Thanksgiving Day game in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, helping Dallas (8-3) dominate on the way to its third straight win as it moved a step closer to clinching its third consecutive playoff berth.

Washington quarterback Sam Howell completed 28 of 44 passes for 300 yards and his one interception. Howell scored the lone touchdown for Washington (4-8), which has lost eight of its last 10.

