Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan announces retirement from NFL

Matt Ryan, who earned NFL MVP honours as quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, has officially retired from the league
AFP
Matt Ryan (38), the former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts quarterback who was the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player, officially announced his retirement on Monday.

Ryan, who made the announcement in a video posted to social media by the Falcons, called his 16-year NFL career "a helluva ride."

"I'm honored to retire as a Falcon," said Ryan, who was drafted third overall by the Falcons in 2008 and played for Atlanta through the 2021 season.

"You have no control in this profession in where you start. I am so lucky that my start and my finish was here in Atlanta," he added.

Ryan didn't play last season but signed a one-day deal with the Falcons in order to retire with the team.

"Thank you to all the Falcons fans for your continued support," he said. "Through the highs and the lows, I always felt your energy and passion. I want you to know that every day I felt the responsibility to give you the best version of myself."

He retires as the winningest quarterback in Falcons history. He took the team to the NFL playoffs six times and is one of two quarterbacks, along with Chris Chandler in 1998, to take the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

He earned NFL MVP honours in 2016, but in that season's Super Bowl, the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead and fell to the New England Patriots.

"It hurts," Ryan admitted Monday of that defeat. "I think that's one of the things that always a part of you. That falling short of what you ultimately set out to do. But that's life."

He was traded to the Colts in 2022 and played one season there. After he was released, he put off formal retirement, hoping he might land with another team.

Ryan retires with 62,792 passing yards, 381 touchdowns and 183 interceptions in 15 seasons.

