Two-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan retires after 11 seasons

Logan Ryan in action for the New York Giants
Logan Ryan in action for the New York Giants
Katie Stratman - USA TODAY Sports
Defensive back Logan Ryan (33) announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 11 seasons.

Ryan won Super Bowls XLIX and LI with the New England Patriots during his first four seasons in the league.

He later signed with Tennessee and memorably intercepted Tom Brady to clinch a 20-13 win in an AFC wildcard game for the Titans on January 4th 2020. The pass was the last thrown by Brady in his career with the Patriots.

"I am officially retiring from the NFL," Ryan said in a video posted to social media. "What a great career. What a ride it was. Beautiful journey of highs and lows, like they always are."

Ryan collected 13 tackles in five games (two starts) last season with the San Francisco 49ers.

He played cornerback with the Patriots (2013-16) and Tennessee Titans (2017-19) before moving to safety with the New York Giants (2020-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022) and 49ers (2023).

Ryan recorded 755 tackles, 19 interceptions - including one for a touchdown - and 13 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 154 career games in the regular season. He was selected by New England in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Rutgers.

