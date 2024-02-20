Patriots captain Matthew Slater retires after 16 seasons

Patriots captain Matthew Slater retires after 16 seasons
Patriots former captain Matthew Slater with owner Robert Kraft
David Butler II - USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater (38) announced his retirement Tuesday after 16 seasons.

The three-time Super Bowl champion holds the NFL record for special teams players with 10 Pro Bowl selections.

Slater played in 264 games (including playoffs) for the Patriots from 2008-23, second only to Tom Brady (326).

"I have given all that I possibly can to respect and honor the game," he wrote in a lengthy post on social media. "Though it is time for my relationship with the game to evolve, the love I have for it will last a lifetime."

Originally drafted as a wide receiver in the fifth round in 2008, Slater made his impact on special teams. He served as a kick returner on and off between 2008 and 2016 and amassed 191 tackles in kick and punt coverage.

"In 2008, I came here as a young man with hopes and dreams," Slater wrote. "In 2024, I can retire knowing this experience has exceeded any hope or dream I ever had."

Mentions
American footballSlater MatthewBrady TomNew England PatriotsAmerican SportsNFL
