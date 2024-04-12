Brady says he is 'not opposed' to brief NFL return if approached by team

Tom Brady said he would "not be opposed" to a return to the NFL in certain circumstances
AFP
Former NFL superstar Tom Brady (46) said Thursday he would consider coming out of retirement if he was approached by a team needing a quarterback in the event of an injury crisis.

Speaking on the Deep Cut podcast, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said he would entertain the idea if called on.

"I'm not opposed to it," Brady said when asked if he would pick up the phone if called by a team.

"I don't know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I'm always going to be in good shape.

"I'll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit like MJ (Michael Jordan) coming back, I don't know if they would let me.

"But I wouldn't be opposed to it."

The 46-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion retired from the NFL in 2023 after 20 seasons in the league.

Widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL, Brady won six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the Patriots and then added a seventh with the Bucs in 2020-2021.

Brady is set to take up a lucrative long-term commentating job with Fox Sports this upcoming season, and the former quarterback said he is relishing the challenge of working in broadcasting.

"I love having this challenge to try something different in my life," he said. "It's going to challenge me in a lot of different ways."

