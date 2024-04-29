Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce agree two-year contract extension

Travis Kelce (34) and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a two-year contract extension that makes the nine-time Pro Bowl selection the NFL's highest-paid tight end.

The Chiefs made the announcement Monday afternoon but did not disclose the financial details. NFL Network and ESPN reported that Kelce's deal adds two years and $34.25 million to his existing contract, which now ends in 2027.

"A special day and moment in this organization ... this is something we just wanted to knock right out of the park early on," general manager Brett Veach said in a video call Monday.

Kelce's deal was quickly celebrated by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"I told yall I'll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce," Mahomes said via X.