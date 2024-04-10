Brazil to host first-ever NFL game in South America on opening weekend of season

Brazil to host first-ever NFL game in South America on opening weekend of season

It will be the first Week One game held on a Friday evening since 1970

Brazil will host the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Green Bay Packers on September 6, the opening weekend of the new season, the NFL said on Wednesday.

The clash, at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, will be the first NFL game in South America and the first Week One game held on a Friday evening since 1970.

"We're looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in Sao Paolo," Packers CEO Mark Murphy said.

"We're excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers."

The Eagles, the designated home team for the fixture, played the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium in 2018 and the Packers met the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022.

The NFL plays regular season games in London and Germany, and in December clubs approved an increase in international games from four to eight in 2025, with Madrid also pencilled to host one.