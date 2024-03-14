NFL looking into Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles for possible tampering

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the teams under investigation

The NFL is looking into potential tampering by the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles prior to the start of free agency, a league spokesperson said Thursday.

The reviews centre around quarterback Kirk Cousins agreeing to a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons, and running back Saquon Barkley signing a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles.

The Falcons said in a statement Thursday that "due to the NFL's review, we are unable to provide information or have additional comment."

The Eagles have denied the claims, however Penn State head coach James Franklin told reporters that Barkley - who played collegiately with the Nittany Lions - had contact with Howie Roseman before the Philadelphia general manager was allowed to speak to anyone other than the running back's agent.

Barkley spoke on the topic on Thursday.

"Coach Franklin, I think, kind of misinterpreted it," Barkley said. "The truth was that the sales pitch was Penn State and how many Penn State fans are Eagles fans. But that (came) through my agent, my agent told me that."