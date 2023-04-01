Running back McCaffrey plus four quarterbacks named finalists for NFL's MVP award

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (27) and four postseason quarterbacks were named the finalists for the NFL Most Valuable Player award, announced Thursday.

The Associated Press awards in eight categories, including MVP, will be handed out on February 8th at the 13th annual NFL Honours ceremony.

Joining McCaffrey as a finalist are his teammate, Brock Purdy, and Purdy's fellow quarterbacks - Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys).

Jackson earned MVP honors in 2019. Last year's winner, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, was not among the finalists.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who triumphantly returned to play this season after going into cardiac arrest on the field during a game in Cincinnati in January 2023, led the finalists in the Comeback Player of the Year category.

The final group also included Joe Flacco, who went from out-of-work quarterback to leading the Cleveland Browns into the playoffs.

Finalists for all eight postseason awards are:

Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers quarterback

Defensive Player of the Year

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys cornerback

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys linebacker

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker

Offensive Player of the Year

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins wide receiver

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions running back

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions tight end

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons running back

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans quarterback

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Will Anderson, Houston Texans defensive end

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle

Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback

Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerback

Comeback Player of the Year

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns quarterback

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins quarterback

Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator

Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator