Atlanta Falcons and Bill Belichick schedule second sit-down over head coach role

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Atlanta Falcons and Bill Belichick schedule second sit-down over head coach role
Atlanta Falcons and Bill Belichick schedule second sit-down over head coach role
Bill Belichick was with the Patriots for 23 years
Bill Belichick was with the Patriots for 23 years
Reuters
Bill Belichick (71) and the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to meet Saturday for a second interview, according to multiple reports.

Belichick met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank in a one-on-one interview on Monday, and Atlanta interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (60) on Tuesday.

NFL Network reported Belichick's weekend interview with the Falcons would include members of Atlanta's executive committee, comprised of vice chairman Steve Cannon, CEO Rich McKay, team president Greg Beadles and general manager Terry Fontenot.

The Falcons fired Arthur Smith (41) after Atlanta finished the 2023 season with the same record - 7-10 - for the third consecutive season under Smith.

Blank said he would make the final decision on the coaching hire.

Belichick ranks second in NFL history in head-coaching wins (regular season and playoffs) with 333. He trails only Don Shula's 347 in that category while ranking third in regular-season wins (302) behind Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

He spent five seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Browns (1991-95) before making history with Tom Brady in New England. They won Super Bowls in the 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

After the Patriots' 4-13 season in 2023, New England went in a new direction, naming Jerod Mayo the head coach.

Atlanta has confirmed interviews with eight candidates, including Belichick and Harbaugh, to replace Smith.

Five of them never have been a head coach: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.

The Falcons also interviewed San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was the Arizona Cardinals' head coach in 2018 and Carolina's interim coach for 12 games in 2022.

Johnson was the most recent of the group to meet with the Falcons, with the franchise announcing Thursday that a virtual interview had been conducted.

Mentions
American footballNFLAtlanta FalconsNew England PatriotsBaltimore RavensCarolina PanthersMichiganCleveland BrownsNew York GiantsArizona CardinalsCincinnati BengalsPhiladelphia EaglesSan Francisco 49ersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NFL roundup: Packers best Bears to earn playoff berth
NFL roundup: Baltimore Ravens crush Miami Dolphins, 49ers grab NFC top spot
NFL roundup: Lions rally to maul Bears while Cowboys and 49ers cruise
Show more
American football
Former Wales winger Rees-Zammit joins 15 others chasing NFL dream in Florida
Dallas Cowboys' coach Mike McCarthy vows to 'grow' in 2024 return
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes battles Josh Allen and Bills in playoff road debut
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Ronald Powell dies at 32
Smitten with playoff Jordan, Green Bay Packers shift focus to San Francisco 49ers
Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby to play American Football
NFL roundup: Bills down Steelers to advance, Buccaneers thump Eagles
NFL roundup: Cowboys crash out to Packers as Lions beat Rams
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expected to interview with LA Chargers
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema set for Saudi stay as Henderson seals move to Ajax
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings