Vikings' Cousins feared to have suffered Achilles injury on brutal day for quarterbacks

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Vikings' Cousins feared to have suffered Achilles injury on brutal day for quarterbacks
Vikings' Cousins feared to have suffered Achilles injury on brutal day for quarterbacks
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins gets pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Kenny Clark
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins gets pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Kenny Clark
Reuters
Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins (35) suffered an injury midway through the fourth quarter of the Vikings' win on Sunday and reportedly has a torn Achilles, on a day when several other starting QBs were also hurt.

Cousins's right leg buckled as he was dropping back to pass and he was sacked on the play. He hopped to the sideline on his left leg and was evaluated in the medical tent before being carted to the locker room.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the team's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers that he feared it was an Achilles injury. ESPN reported, citing a source, that Cousins had a torn Achilles.

He will undergo an MRI examination to determine the extent of the injury but the expectation is that his season is over, NFL Network reported.

Cousins was 23-of-31 passing for 274 yards with two touchdowns at the time of the injury. The veteran signal-caller has never missed a game with an injury and will be a free agent after this season.

While likely the worst injury to a quarterback in the early games on Sunday, Cousins was far from alone.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Reuters

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (35)left with a right thumb injury in Los Angeles' blowout road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Pittsburgh signal-caller Kenny Pickett (25) took a shot to the ribs from a Jaguars defensive lineman just before half-time and was later ruled out of the game.

New York Giants Tyrod Taylor (34), starting in his third game in the place of the injured Daniel Jones, left in the first half of his team's overtime loss with a rib injury also caused by a hard hit.

See all the results from the NFL on Flashscore.

Mentions
American footballNFLCousins KirkMinnesota VikingsGreen Bay PackersDallas CowboysNew York GiantsPickett KennyStafford MatthewTaylor TyrodPittsburgh SteelersLos Angeles RamsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Packers RB Aaron Jones misses practice as WR Watson sits with hamstring issue
Cowboys retain title of NFL's most valuable team
Jets coach Saleh 'would be shocked' if Aaron Rodgers retires due to injury
Show more
American football
Allen throws for two touchdowns and runs for another as Bills beat Bucs
NFL roundup: Patriots shock Bills for Bill Belichick's 300th win
NFL warns teams against pregame, in-game fighting
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extended through March 2027
National Football League wants to clear a path to Olympics for players
Kansas City Chiefs' Mahomes, Kelce and golfer McIlroy join investors in Alpine F1
NFL roundup: Browns ruin 49ers' perfect season thanks to late field goal
NFL players eager to play flag football at the Olympics, says executive
NFL roundup: Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals pull away from Cardinals
Most Read
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Football Tracker: Haaland the hero as Manchester turns blue, Napoli and Milan share spoils
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Luis Diaz left out of Liverpool squad after 'tough night' following parents' kidnapping

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings