Cowboys retain title of NFL's most valuable team

Dallas Cowboys have been the richest team in the NFL since 2006

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable National Football League (NFL) team for a 17th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday.

The Cowboys, who have only made the playoffs five times in the last 13 seasons, are worth a record $9 billion, up 13% from last year, Forbes said.

The New England Patriots ($7billion), Los Angeles Rams ($6.9billion), New York Giants ($6.8billion) and Chicago Bears ($6.3billion) rounded out the top five.

According to Forbes, the average value of the NFL's 32 teams rose 14% from last year to $5.1billion due to more television money and the $6.05billion sale of the Washington Commanders.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs ($4.3billion) were 23rd on the Forbes list while the Cincinnati Bengals ($3.5billion) were the lowest-valued team.