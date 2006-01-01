Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  American football
  NFL
  Denver Broncos RB Tyler Badie reportedly has full movement of arms and legs

Denver Broncos RB Tyler Badie reportedly has full movement of arms and legs

Badie was promoted from the team's practice squad on Wednesday
Badie was promoted from the team's practice squad on WednesdayKim Klement Neitzel / Imagn Images
Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie (24) has full movement of his arms and legs after being stretchered off the field in Sunday's game, NFL Network reported on Monday.

Officially, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Badie is "doing better." Payton also said that Badie is back in Denver after catching a commercial flight from New York on Sunday night, accompanied by a member of the medical staff. Badie was not able to fly back with the team while being examined in a New York area hospital.

Badie suffered a back injury that could land him on injured reserve but has a chance to return this season, per NFL Network.

Badie lost a fumble with 2:07 left in the opening quarter after getting drilled in the back by New York linebacker Quincy Williams. He was then seen lying down on the sideline, with Denver medical personnel strapping him onto the board.

He displayed some movement on the sideline before heading to the locker room. He later was downgraded to out for the remainder of the game.

Badie had two catches for minus-4 yards prior to his departure. He also had one carry for no gain.

Badie, a third-year pro, was promoted from the team's practice squad on Wednesday. He has 86 yards on 11 carries in three games this season.

American footballNFLDenver BroncosTyler Badie
'Difficult for him': Carlos Alcaraz sympathises with Jannik Sinner over doping case

