Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Derrick Henry and Ravens inflict first defeat on Bills as Vikings march on

Derrick Henry and Ravens inflict first defeat on Bills as Vikings march on

Derrick Henry (right) celebrates a touchdown with Lamar Jackson
Derrick Henry (right) celebrates a touchdown with Lamar JacksonGREG FIUME / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
The Baltimore Ravens handed the Buffalo Bills their first loss of the season with dominant running back Derrick Henry (30) putting up 199 yards and scoring two touchdowns in a 35-10 victory on Sunday.

Sam Darnold and the undefeated Minnesota Vikings continued their impressive start to the season with a 31-29 victory over NFC North rivals Green Bay Packers.

Super Bowl champions Kansas City ground out their fourth straight win, a 17-10 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers.

But the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first defeat of the season with a 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and their 39-year-old stand-in quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Bills headed to Baltimore with a 3-0 record and quarterback Josh Allen in top form but they were steamrollered by the Ravens' powerful running game.

Baltimore had lost their first two games of the campaign but they set the tone on their first snap when Henry raced away for a blistering 87-yard touchdown.

Henry added his second touchdown at the start of the second on a short pass from Lamar Jackson for a five-yard score. Jackson then connected with Justice Hill on a 19-yard touchdown pass.

The Bills opened the second half with a three-yard Ty Johnson rushing score but then Jackson ran in a nine-yard touchdown to make it 28-10.

The Bills struggled on both sides of the ball and Henry set up a fourth quarter touchdown, bursting into the end-zone but losing the ball only for his team-mate Patrick Ricard to recover the fumble for the score.

Darnold delivers

Darnold, the revelation of the season so far, threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns at Lambeau Field as Minnesota moved to 4-0, their best start in eight years.

The Vikings broke out to an early 14-0 lead thanks to Darnold finding Jordan Addison with a 29-yard touchdown pass and then Josh Oliver on a two-yard pass.

Minnesota continued to dominate in the second quarter.

Addison rushed in from seven yards and Darnold found his favourite target, Justin Jefferson, with a 14-yard pass to make it 28-0.

The Packers gave themselves a lifeline at the end of the half when Jayden Reed collected a 15-yard touchdown pass from Love.

The Packers came roaring back in the fourth quarter with Love throwing touchdowns to Dontayvion Wicks and Tucker Kraft to cut the lead to six points.

A 33-yard Will Reichard field goal for the Vikings made it a two-score lead and although Love found Wicks for another touchdown the Vikings held on for the victory.Dontayvion Wicks

"We believe in each other more than anyone else believes in us, we have a really good formula but we need to learn and grow," said Darnold, reflecting on how Green Bay were let back into the game.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw four touchdowns and put up 389 yards but he was also intercepted three times as the Packers fell to 2-2.

Mahomes monster

The Chiefs made a slow start in Los Angeles and trailed 10-0 until Patrick Mahomes threw a monster 54-yard pass to Xavier Worthy in the end zone just before half-time.

A 37-yard Harrison Butker field goal tied the game in the third and the Chiefs secured the win when Samaje Perine finished off a five-play, 60-yard drive with a two-yard rush up the middle.

Flacco made yet another return to the NFL, coming on for injured Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson in the first quarter and throwing two touchdowns as the Colts handed divisional rivals the Steelers their first loss.

Comeback Player of the Year last season with Cleveland, Flacco made an impact when his four-yard pass to Josh Downs put the Colts 14-0 up.

His 15-yard pass to Drew Ogletree at the start of the fourth gave the Colts a 24-10 lead before a two-yard rushing touchdown from Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.

The Colts are Flacco's third team in the AFC North after spells with Baltimore and Cleveland.

Youngheo Koo's 58-yard field goal with two seconds remaining earned the Atlanta Falcons a 26-24 win over NFC South rivals the New Orleans Saints.

Mentions
American footballNFLDerrick HenrySam DarnoldPatrick MahomesBaltimore RavensMinnesota VikingsBuffalo BillsGreen Bay PackersIndianapolis ColtsPittsburgh SteelersKansas City ChiefsLos Angeles ChargersCleveland BrownsAtlanta FalconsNew Orleans SaintsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Favre says he has Parkinson's Disease
Bills trample Jaguars to maintain perfect start, Commanders hold off Bengals
NFL roundup: Rams zip past 49ers in final seconds, Ravens edge Cowboys
Show more
American football
Dallas Cowboys halt two-game skid to claim victory over New York Giants
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa facing fresh concussion lay-off
Kirk Cousins leads Atlanta Falcons to win over Philadelphia Eagles
NFL roundup: Chiefs escape Bengals on last-second field goal, Saints crush Cowboys
Tua Tagovailoa's concussion troubles return as Dolphins fall to Bills
Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill says he 'could have been better' during traffic stop
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico and Real draw Madrid derby after Correa scores late equaliser
'Difficult for him': Carlos Alcaraz sympathises with Jannik Sinner over doping case
Manchester United's under-fire manager Ten Hag says still on same page with owners
LaLiga calls for arrests after Vinicius targeted in hate campaign

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings