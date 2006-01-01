NFL roundup: Rams zip past 49ers in final seconds, Ravens edge Cowboys

The Rams stunned the 49ers in the final moments

Joshua Karty (22) hit a 37-yard field goal with two seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Rams pulled off an improbable 27-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Inglewood, California, on Sunday by scoring 13 points in the final 6:15.

Matthew Stafford was 16-of-25 passing for 221 yards and a touchdown, while Kyren Williams ran for 89 yards and two scores on the ground, with one more receiving, as the Rams (1-2) ended a five-game home losing streak against the 49ers.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy was 22-of-30 passing for 292 yards and connected on three touchdown passes with Jauan Jennings, who had 11 receptions for 175 yards. Jordan Mason rushed for 77 yards for San Francisco (1-2).

After getting a 33-yard field goal from Karty with just over six minutes left to pull within 24-17, the Rams then went on a three-play, 55-yard drive to score on a 3-yard run from Williams with 1:51 to play, tying the score at 24.

Los Angeles forced a San Francisco punt with under a minute to go, and rookie Xavier Smith returned the kick 38 yards to the 50-yard line. A 49ers pass interference penalty moved the ball to the San Francisco 19-yard line before Karty made the game-winner in his third NFL game.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes and sparked what had been a dismal Carolina offence for a victory against host Las Vegas.

Dalton, a 36-year-old veteran who became a journeyman after beginning his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, replaced 2023 No. 1 overall draft choice Bryce Young as the starting quarterback just three games into the season. Dalton completed 26 of 37 passes for 319 yards without an interception.

Chuba Hubbard ran for 114 yards on 21 carries and caught five passes for 55 yards and a score for the Panthers (1-2). Gardner Minshew completed 18 of 28 passes with an interception and a 13-yard TD pass to Jakobi Meyers in the fourth quarter for the Raiders (1-2).

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushes during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and Baltimore survived a late rally by Dallas to earn their first win of the season in Arlington, Texas.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to KaVontae Turpin to pull Dallas within 28-25 with 2:53 remaining. However, the Cowboys were out of timeouts, and a 10-yard run by Lamar Jackson after the two-minute warning sealed the win for Baltimore (1-2).

Jackson threw for 182 yards with a touchdown and ran for 87 yards and a score. Prescott completed 28 of 51 passes for 379 yards with two touchdowns. Tight end Jake Ferguson hauled in six catches for 95 yards for the Cowboys (1-2).

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes to Malik Nabers as New York notched a solid victory over host Cleveland.

Jones was 24-of-34 passing for 236 yards and the two touchdowns to Nabers, who finished with eight receptions for 78 yards. Devin Singletary rushed for a touchdown and Dexter Lawrence had two of the Giants' eight sacks as New York (1-2) held Cleveland to 217 total yards.

Deshaun Watson completed 21 of 37 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns for the Browns (1-2). Amari Cooper caught seven passes for 86 yards and two TDs.

Other results:

Falcons 17 Chiefs 22

Colts 21 Bears 16

Vikings 34 Texans 7

Eagles 15 Saints 12

Steelers 20 Chargers 10

Broncos 26 Buccaneers 7

Packers 30 Titans 14

Seahawks 24 Dolphins 3

Lions 20 Cardinals 13