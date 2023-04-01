Injuries force quarterback changes for NFL's Colts and Panthers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Injuries force quarterback changes for NFL's Colts and Panthers
Injuries force quarterback changes for NFL's Colts and Panthers
Bryce Young, 22, was the top overall selection in this year's NFL Draft
Bryce Young, 22, was the top overall selection in this year's NFL Draft
AFP
NFL rookie starting quarterbacks Anthony Richardson (21) of Indianapolis and Bryce Young (22) of Carolina were ruled out on Friday for Sunday games with injuries while Cincinnati veteran Joe Burrow (26) remains uncertain.

Richardson missed a third consecutive practice session while in the NFL's concussion protocols and will be replaced by backup Gardner Minshew on Sunday when the Colts (1-1) visit Baltimore (2-0).

Young, who suffered an ankle sprain in a Monday loss to New Orleans, will miss one or two weeks with the injury, Panthers coach Frank Reich said, with reserve Andy Dalton (35) stepping in to guide the Panthers (0-2) at Seattle (1-1).

"Bryce has done well this week," Reich said. "I'm optimistic that he's on the right path."

Despite Carolina's poor start, Reich said the starting job awaits Young when he is healthy no matter how well Dalton fills in for him.

"When he gets back and is cleared, he's our guy and he'll be ready to go," Reich said.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints
AFP

In his first two NFL contests, Young has completed 42 of 71 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He has run five times for 51 yards but fumbled twice and been sacked six times.

Young was the top overall selection in this year's NFL Draft while Richardson was chosen fourth.

Dalton is in his 13th NFL season, including nine as a starter with Cincinnati and a starting role last year with New Orleans, where he went 6-8.

Reich called Dalton "starter worthy" and said he is "playing at a high level" from his work in practices.

Richardson ran for two touchdowns last week in a victory over Houston but reported a concussion in the second quarter after his head struck the turf and Minshew took over to secure the Colts' triumph, throwing for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts in action against the Houston Texans
AFP

Minshew, 27, is in his fifth NFL campaign and worked with Colts coach Shane Steichen the past two years as a backup in Philadelphia, where Steichen had served as offensive coordinator.

Richardson, 21, has completed 30 of 47 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown with an interception and run 13 times for 75 yards and three touchdowns while being sacked four times.

Burrow, who led the Bengals to the 2022 Super Bowl and last season's conference finals, remains questionable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a right calf injury.

Cincinnati signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad, set for a backup role if Burrow cannot play and reserve Jake Browning (27) is pressed into a starting role.

Mentions
American footballNFLCarolina PanthersIndianapolis ColtsYoung BryceRichardson AnthonyReichard WillDalton AndyCincinnati BengalsBurrow JoeMinshew GardnerNew Orleans SaintsBuechele ShaneBaltimore RavensSeattle SeahawksHouston TexansBrowning JakeLos Angeles RamsSinnett ReidPhiladelphia EaglesAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Rams lose star receiver Kupp for first four NFL games
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes set to earn £169 million under restructured deal
Damar Hamlin makes Buffalo Bills' roster seven months after cardiac arrest
Show more
American football
NFL roundup: Kansas City Chiefs get back on winning track against Jacksonville Jaguars
Philadelphia Eagles grind out win over fumbling Minnesota Vikings
Packers RB Aaron Jones misses practice as WR Watson sits with hamstring issue
NFL extends Tottenham deal for London games through 2029
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Jets' QB Rodgers vows to 'rise yet again' after season-ending injury
Jets coach Saleh 'would be shocked' if Aaron Rodgers retires due to injury
NFLPA calls for league-wide grass fields following Rodgers' injury
Most Read
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Champions League Team of the Week: Joao Felix in top form, German defenders impress
Europa League roundup: Ajax and Marseille unable to be separated in six-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings