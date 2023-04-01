Rams lose star receiver Kupp for first four NFL games

The layoff means Kupp will miss at least 12 consecutive games for the Rams over two seasons

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (30), a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, will miss the first four games of the NFL season, the club announced on Saturday.

On the eve of their 2023 campaign's opener at Seattle, the Rams placed Kupp, nursing a hamstring injury, and tight end Hunter Long (25), with a sore thigh, onto injured reserve.

That means both will miss the first four games of the season for the Rams, including the opener against the Seahawks and contests against visiting San Francisco on September 17th and road games at Cincinnati on September 25th and Indianapolis on October 1st.

They can return no sooner than the workouts ahead of the Rams' October 8th home game against Philadelphia.

Kupp has been dealing with "some soft tissue stuff," according to Rams coach Sean McVay, after suffering a setback with his hamstring. Kupp went to see a specialist in Minnesota for more information about the injury.

The layoff means Kupp will miss at least 12 consecutive games for the Rams over two seasons dating to the 10th week of the 2022 campaign when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Arizona.

The Rams want Kupp back at his best after he led the NFL in the 2021 season with 145 catches, 1,947 reception yards and 16 touchdown catches.

Kupp then set an NFL play-off record with 33 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns as the Rams took their first NFL crown since 1999 by beating Cincinnati 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

The Rams were 2-6 without Kupp last season in a 5-12 overall campaign.

"We're obviously a much better team when he's available," McVay said.