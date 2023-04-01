Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence back practicing as he awaits concussion clearance

For the second time this month, anticipation of a near-certain absence for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (24) took a surprising turn when he returned to practice four days after entering concussion protocol.

Lawrence awaits final clearance from the NFL-mandated protocol for documented head injuries before he's permitted to travel with Jacksonville (8-6) across the state on the team charter Saturday for its game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Doug Pederson said.

Lawrence officially was listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game due to a concussion and an ankle injury.

Pederson said Friday morning prior to practice that he didn't expect Lawrence to be limited in the afternoon workout.

"Part of the protocol where he's at in the stages is he can practice today. It still doesn't mean he's cleared," Pederson said, noting part of the purpose of the practice is gauging how a player reacts to the stress of the workout.

If Lawrence is cleared, he'd be making his 51st consecutive start for the Jaguars since he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence made a rapid recovery from a high-ankle sprain, typically a three- to five-week issue, earlier this month to start on a short week coming out of a loss to the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

CJ Beathard, 2-10 as a starter in his career, has taken most of the first-team snaps with the offense this week.

The Buccaneers (7-7) have won three consecutive games.

Lawrence's availability for Sunday's game is in question after he was placed in concussion protocol following last Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

"To me it's the same. I'm taking a lot more reps at practice and stuff, but I'm preparing the same way," Beathard said. "You gotta prepare as if you're gonna be going and then, hopefully, (Lawrence) clears concussion protocol by the end of this week for sure."

In addition to Lawrence, the Jaguars listed wide receiver Zay Jones (knee, hamstring), tight end Brenton Stange (foot), safety Andre Cisco (groin) and cornerbacks Tyson Campbell (quadriceps) and Christian Braswell (hamstring) as questionable.