Las Vegas Raiders' offensive explosion leaves Kansas City Chiefs wary

Kansas City need just one more win to clinch their spot in the postseason

The Kansas City Chiefs don't resemble a formidable football team with three games remaining in the regular season.

However, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes insists there is still time to get into top form.

Kansas City (9-5) is just one victory away from clinching its eighth straight AFC West title as it enters a Monday contest against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs can also clinch if they tie the Raiders and the Denver Broncos lose to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Chiefs have lacked the consistency this season of some of their recent Mahomes-led squads, but the man who makes the offense go believes that can be turned around.

"You always want to be playing your best football going into the playoffs," Mahomes said. "Let's put that complete game together. I think if we can do that and start getting better and better these last few games, we can get to the playoffs and be playing our best football.

"Then I think the AFC is wide open and we'll be able to go out there and try to find a way to get to the Super Bowl."

Kansas City enters the weekend with the third-best record in the AFC behind the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) and the Miami Dolphins (10-4), so there is plenty of work to do in terms of homefield advantage.

Standing in their way is a Las Vegas squad that set a franchise record for points with a 63-21 steamrolling of the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14th.

"We know it won't be easy," Mahomes said. "The Raiders are playing good football and they definitely want to beat us. And so we have to come in with the mentality that we're gonna play our best game and have our best week of practice in order to go out there and win that game."

Kansas City posted a 31-17 road win over the Raiders on Nov. 26 for their 18th victory in the past 21 meetings. Mahomes passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

But Las Vegas is well-rested and should be full of confidence after the wipeout of the Chargers.

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones went the bravado route while expressing that the Kansas City receivers are not a concern.

"We're not worried about them," Jones said. "It's Patrick Mahomes we've got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over."

Jones was one of the many standouts against the Chargers as he made a one-handed interception and returned it 16 yards for a score.

Las Vegas led 42-0 at half-time and scored the first 49 points. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell passed for 248 yards and a career-best four touchdowns, and the defense forced five Los Angeles turnovers.

The stellar showing came four days after the Raiders were anemic on offense in a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

"I think we were almost spared to have a short week, so we couldn't really think about what happened," O'Connell said. "We had to move on, just got to move on from everything that happened."

Kansas City is expected to have top rusher Isiah Pacheco back on the field after a two-game absence due to shoulder surgery. Pacheco has scored seven total touchdowns this season to go with 779 rushing yards.

"He'll be good to go this week unless there's further setback," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "Right now, everything's positive for him to go and he really had a clearance last week from the fellow that did the surgery to go, so it was just a matter of being (cautious) on it."

Pacheco was a full practice participant on Thursday. Four Kansas City players were held out -- linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen/illness), defensive lineman Chris Jones (illness), running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and receiver Kadarius Toney (hip).

Las Vegas star defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) and standout running back Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) both sat out Thursday. Jacobs, who has rushed for 805 yards and six touchdowns, missed the win over the Chargers due to his ailment.

Also missing practice for the Raiders on Thursday were tight end Michael Mayer (toe), receiver DJ Turner (shoulder) and guard Dylan Parham (illness).