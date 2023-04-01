Kansas City Chiefs eye dynasty status in Super Bowl clash with San Francisco 49ers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Kansas City Chiefs eye dynasty status in Super Bowl clash with San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs eye dynasty status in Super Bowl clash with San Francisco 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a third title in five seasons
The Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a third title in five seasons
Reuters
The Super Bowl match-up is finally set and the Kansas City Chiefs have two weeks to prepare for their title defence against the San Francisco 49ers in a high-stakes clash that is a rematch of the NFL's championship game from four years ago.

On February 11th in Las Vegas, the Chiefs can secure a third title in five seasons, a feat that would cement them as the NFL's newest dynasty and also make them the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots in 2005.

But standing in their way are the determined 49ers, a franchise with a storied history and seeking a record-tying sixth Super Bowl championship after falling short to Kansas City in the February 2020 title game.

When they last met on the NFL's biggest stage, the 49ers took a 10-point lead into the final quarter before the Chiefs stormed back with an enthralling rally by scoring 21 unanswered points for a 31-20 victory.

While both teams have undergone some personnel changes since that game, there are plenty of familiar faces remaining from both of their Super Bowl rosters, including Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and 49ers counterpart Kyle Shanahan.

"We already have a pretty good idea how it's going to look," Shanahan said on Sunday after his team punched their Super Bowl ticket.

"They've been doing it a while. Since we met them in '19, seems like they've been there every year since.

"We have been trying really hard to get back to this moment. We have been close a number of times. This time we got it done. Spend these two weeks to prepare and make sure it's a hell of a game."

The 49ers boast offensive weapons like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle while the Chiefs are led by the dual-threat of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Both teams advanced to the Super Bowl this year in different fashion as the 49ers had to erase a 17-point half-time deficit on Sunday to beat the Detroit Lions 34-31, while the Chiefs defence shut down Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson in a 17-10 win.

Mahomes, who completed 30 of his 39 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' triumph on Sunday, said he was not taking his fourth Super Bowl appearance for granted.

"You never know how many you're going to get to or if you're going to get to any," said Mahomes.

"So it truly is special just to do it with these guys after what we've been through all season long. Guys coming together, it really is special.

"But I told them, 'The job's not done.' Our job now is to prepare ourselves to play a good football team in the Super Bowl and try to get that ring."

Follow the Super Bowl on Flashscore.

Mentions
American footballNFLKansas City ChiefsSan Francisco 49ersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Chiefs battle red-hot Ravens, Lions visit 49ers on Championship Sunday
Running back McCaffrey plus four quarterbacks named finalists for NFL's MVP award
Long-suffering Detroit and Buffalo super motivated as they head into divisional playoffs
Show more
American football
Niners rally to beat Lions and set up Super Bowl showdown with Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs down Baltimore Ravens to reach fourth Super Bowl in five years
Editors' Picks: NFL & NBA heat up, Australian Open concludes & AFCON gets serious
Atlanta Falcons hire Rams DC Raheem Morris as new head coach
Bills' Damar Hamlin named finalist for NFL's Comeback Player of the Year
Jim Harbaugh returns to NFL as new head coach of Los Angeles Chargers
Tennessee Titans hire Brian Callahan as coach and promote Ran Carthon
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Deadline Day looms as PSG chase Guimaraes, Soyuncu seals Fener move
D.R. Congo dump Egypt out of AFCON after dramatic penalty shootout
Head coach Amir Abdou’s Midas touch takes Mauritania on history-making run
OPINION: Why selling Rashford should be easy for Ratcliffe & Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings