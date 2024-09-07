Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Kendrick Lamar to headline NFL Super Bowl half-time show in New Orleans

Kendrick Lamar to headline NFL Super Bowl half-time show in New Orleans

Kendrick Lamar was part of the half-time show in 2022
Kendrick Lamar was part of the half-time show in 2022Ritzau Scanpix / Helle Arensbak via Reuters
Grammy-winning hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar will perform during the half-time show at the February 9th Super Bowl in New Orleans, the National Football League, Apple Music and label Roc Nation announced on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Lamar from Compton, the heart of the Los Angeles rap scene, has 17 Grammy wins and performed during the Super Bowl half-time show in 2022 along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar said in a news release.

Lamar has achieved massive success since his debut album "good kid, m.A.A.d city" released in 2012. He became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album "DAMN.".

Grammy-winning artist Usher performed during last season's Super Bowl halftime show, which is one of the most coveted slots in the US music calendar.

Iconic artists including the Rolling Stones, Beyonce, Stevie Wonder, Prince and Bruce Springsteen have taken the Super Bowl stage over the years.

Mentions
American footballNFLAmerican Sports
Related Articles
'Playoff atmosphere' for Eagles and Packers as NFL debuts in Brazil
Eagles battle past Packers in NFL's first season game in Brazil
Chiefs edge Ravens by a toe in stunning NFL season opener
Show more
American football
Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill detained for driving violation as police order review
Philadelphia Eagles coach excited about Brazil game, plays down security concerns
Kansas City Chiefs chase historic three-peat as new NFL season kicks off
NFL NFC Preview: Can the Lions and Packers mount an attack on the 49ers?
NFL AFC Preview: Who will break the hegemony of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024?
Rugby star Rees-Zammit cut by NFL team Kansas City Chiefs
Most Read
Sabalenka beats Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Georgia begin Nations League campaign with emphatic win over the Czech Republic
Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings