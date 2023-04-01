NFL roundup: Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals pull away from Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase reacts on the ground after a first-down reception against the Arizona Cardinals

Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase to lead the Cincinnati Bengals past the Arizona Cardinals, 34-20, on Sunday in Glendale. Ariz.

Chase set a new Bengals record for catches in a game with 15 on 19 targets and totalled 192 yards, shattering the old mark of 13 receptions held by Carl Pickens. Burrow finished 36-for-46 for 317 yards, the three touchdowns and an interception.

Evan McPherson had a pair of 40-yard field goals and Cam Taylor-Britt returned an interception for a touchdown for Cincinnati (2-3), who won for the first time in three road games this season.

Joshua Dobbs completed 15 of 32 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw his first two interceptions of the season for the Cardinals (1-4). Marquise Brown had four catches for 61 yards and a TD.

Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes and New Orleans' defence forced three turnovers in a victory over New England in Foxborough, Mass.

Carr passed for 183 yards, Alvin Kamara rushed for 80 yards and became the Saints' all-time touchdown leader and Tyrann Mathieu got the rout started by returning an interception of Mac Jones for the game's first score.

The Saints (3-2) ended their NFL-worst streak of 10 consecutive games scoring 21 or fewer points. For the second straight week, Jones had two interceptions and a lost fumble before being replaced by Bailey Zappe in the fourth quarter for the Patriots (1-4), who suffered their worst home shutout loss in franchise history.

Jalen Hurts threw for 303 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 72 yards and another score as Philadelphia stayed unbeaten by knocking off Los Angeles.

Dallas Goedert had eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles (5-0). A.J. Brown racked up 127 yards on six catches, including a 36-yard reception in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia went ahead by nine on Jake Elliott's 26-yard field goal with 4:06 to play.

Los Angeles (2-3) welcomed back wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who missed the first four games with a hamstring injury. He finished with eight catches for 118 yards. Matthew Stafford went 21-of-37 passing for a season-low 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence went 25-for-37 passing for 315 yards and a touchdown to guide Jacksonville past Buffalo in London.

Lawrence, who lost two of three fumbles, played through an apparent calf issue during the second half as the Jaguars (3-2) became the first NFL team to play two consecutive games in London. Travis Etienne rushed 26 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Calvin Ridley caught seven passes for 122 yards.

Josh Allen went 27-for-40 for 359 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Bills (3-2), who were held to 29 rushing yards compared to 196 for the Jaguars.

Younghoe Koo kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired as host Atlanta edged Houston.

The Texans (2-3) had grabbed a 19-18 lead on C.J. Stroud's 18-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz with 1:49 left in the game. But Desmond Ridder drove the Falcons 56 yards in 10 plays to set up Koo's kick on the final play for Atlanta (3-2).

Ridder completed 28 of 37 passes for a career-high 329 yards and a touchdown. He added a 7-yard scoring run. Stroud completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown, and he broke the record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, now at 186 and counting.