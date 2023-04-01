NFL roundup: Stafford and Nacua lead Rams to victory over Colts in OT

Matthew Stafford connected with rookie Puka Nacua on a 22-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of overtime as the visiting Los Angeles Rams earned a 29-23 victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday after blowing a 23-point lead.

The Rams went 75 yards on their overtime drive with Nacua scoring his first career TD on a third-down play. The BYU product made NFL history twice, with his 39 receptions and 501 receiving yards both marking the most in a player's first four career games.

Kyren Williams scored two first-quarter touchdowns and had 103 yards on 25 carries for the Rams (2-2). Stafford was 27-of-40 passing for 319 yards and one interception with his touchdown as he was hobbled in the second half by a right leg injury. Nacua had nine receptions for 163 yards.

The Colts (2-2) rallied to tie the game at 23-23 with 1:56 remaining on a five-yard TD pass from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to Drew Ogletree, then getting a two-point conversion on a Michael Pittman Jr. reception. Richardson was 11-of-25 passing for 200 yards and two TDs in the air, while getting another on a fourth-quarter run.

Josh Allen threw for four touchdowns, three of which went to Stefon Diggs, as Buffalo crushed Miami in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards while also rushing for a score. Diggs finished with six catches for 120 yards for Buffalo (3-1), which racked up 414 yards of total offense.

One week after totaling four touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving), Miami rookie De'Von Achane ran for two more TDs and 101 yards on just eight carries. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 282 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 25-for-35 passing for the Dolphins (3-1).

Wil Lutz converted a 51-yard field goal with 1:46 left to cap Denver's comeback from a 21-point third-quarter deficit, edging host Chicago in a battle of previously winless teams.

In earning Sean Payton his first win as their coach, the Broncos (1-3) scored 24 unanswered points to end the game. Russell Wilson completed 21 of 28 passes for 223 yards and three scores for Denver. He connected on a 48-yard pass to Marvin Mims Jr. that set up Lutz's go-ahead kick.

The Bears (0-4) wasted a big day from Justin Fields, who was 28 of 35 for 335 yards and four touchdowns. Chicago lost its 14th straight game dating back to October 2022.

Jake Elliott kicked a 54-yard field goal with 3:58 left in overtime to give host Philadelphia a win over Washington.

In a seesaw game, the Eagles (4-0) recovered after surrendering the game-tying touchdown on the final play of regulation. Sam Howell's 10-yard pass to Jahan Dotson as the game clock hit zeroes, followed by Joey Slye's extra point, sent the game to overtime.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 25 of 37 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns, both in the second half to A.J. Brown, who had nine receptions for 175 yards. Meanwhile, Howell led Washington (2-2) with 29 completions in 41 attempts for 290 yards and no interceptions in a turnover-free game.

Isiah Pacheco accounted for a career-best 158 total yards and scored on a long run to lead Kansas City to a victory over New York at East Rutherford, N.J.

Patrick Mahomes passed for 203 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Noah Gray as the Chiefs (3-1) prevailed despite blowing a 17-point first-quarter lead. Pacheco rushed for 115 yards on 20 carries and caught three passes for 43 yards.

Zach Wilson was 28-of-39 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns for the Jets while once again starting in place of injured Aaron Rodgers. Allen Lazard and C.J. Uzomah caught scoring passes for New York (1-3).

Jacksonville rolled past Atlanta in London behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a 61-yard pick-six by defensive back Darious Williams.

Lawrence completed 23 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a score. He also added 42 yards on the ground. For his part, Williams added five tackles in addition to that interception return for a score. Brandon McManus made three field goals, including a 56-yarder, for the Jaguars (2-2).

Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson had 14 carries for 105 yards and added five receptions for 32 yards. After throwing two first-half interceptions, quarterback Desmond Ridder settled down and finished with 191 passing yards and a touchdown for Atlanta (2-2).