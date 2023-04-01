Damar Hamlin expected to make NFL return after on-field cardiac arrest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Damar Hamlin expected to make NFL return after on-field cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin expected to make NFL return after on-field cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin is hoping to make his return to the NFL
Damar Hamlin is hoping to make his return to the NFL
AFP
Damar Hamlin (25), the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered a heart-stopping blow in an NFL game last January, is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against visiting Miami.

Hamlin, who played in all three of Buffalo's pre-season contests, has been inactive for Buffalo's first three regular-season games but the Bills on Friday ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game with a knee injury.

The Bills, well stocked in the defensive backfield, now have a vacancy that should allow Hamlin to make an emotional regular-season return before home supporters, according to an NFL Network report.

Hamlin has not played in a regular-season game since January 2nd at Cincinnati when he collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The blow resulted in cardiac arrest, with medical workers restoring his heartbeat on the field before taking him off in an ambulance.

Hamlin, 25, was hospitalized in critical condition but improved and later was moved to a Buffalo hospital for more treatment before being dischanged on January 11th.

In April, Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced Hamlin had been medically cleared to return to the NFL and Hamlin announced that was his intention.

Hamlin was back at training camp and last month made his competitive return to the NFL in a pre-season game against Las Vegas. In all, Hamlin was on the field for 73 defensive plays and 19 others on kick teams.

He made the Bills roster but was not activated for Buffalo's start, setting the stage for what could be an emotional on-field comeback in the regular season due to Poyer's injury.

Mentions
American footballNFLHamlin DamarBuffalo BillsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Injuries raise concerns with NFL season to begin this weekend
Damar Hamlin makes Buffalo Bills' roster seven months after cardiac arrest
Bills' Damar Hamlin plays in first game since January cardiac arrest
Show more
American football
NFL players to face tougher punishment for betting on league games
The 'Taylor Swift effect' brings spending boost to American football
NFL eyes Spain, France and Brazil as sites for future international games
Kaepernick pens letter to Jets asking to join team's practice squad
NFL roundup: Miami Dolphins score 70 points in rout of Denver Broncos
R&B star Usher to headline Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show
Injuries force quarterback changes for NFL's Colts and Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes set to earn £169 million under restructured deal
NFL roundup: Kansas City Chiefs get back on winning track against Jacksonville Jaguars
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Ramos nets own goal as Barcelona edge out Sevilla

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings