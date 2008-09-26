NFL's Kansas City Chiefs cancel workout after defender suffers cardiac arrest

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson stands on the sideline before during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs called off all team activities on Thursday after defensive lineman BJ Thompson (25) suffered a seizure during a meeting and went into cardiac arrest, according to multiple reports.

Thompson, who suffered the seizure in a special teams meeting, was taken away in an ambulance and hospitalized after the incident and is in stable condition, according to ESPN and the NFL Network.

The defensive end, selected in the fifth round of last year's NFL Draft, played one game and made two tackles for the Chiefs last season, when the club captured a second consecutive Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs, whose medical staff worked on Thompson until an ambulance arrived, called off a scheduled practice session after the medical emergency, with coach Andy Reid and players delaying media interview sessions until Friday.

A mandatory mini-camp for Chiefs players is set to begin on Tuesday.