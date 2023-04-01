Super Bowl to return to SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles in 2027 after 2022 success

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Super Bowl to return to SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles in 2027 after 2022 success
Super Bowl to return to SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles in 2027 after 2022 success
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) at 2022 Super Bowl
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) at 2022 Super Bowl
Profimedia
The Super Bowl will return to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in February 2027 after the stadium successfully hosted the NFL's championship game in 2022, the league announced on Wednesday.

"We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release.

"The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable.

"The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture."

The 2022 Super Bowl saw the Los Angeles Rams edge the Cincinnati Bengals on their home field 23-20 in the state-of-the-art, $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which opened in September 2020.

NFL said that hosting the game generated between $234.3 million and $477.5 million for Los Angeles County.

The contest, which included a halftime show featuring local hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, drew a television audience of about 101 million viewers, a 10% increase from the previous year.

"We are grateful to Commissioner Goodell and our partners at the other 31 teams for this opportunity to once again elevate our league's biggest moment," said SoFi Stadium and Rams owner Stanley Kroenke.

"More so, we are honored that Super Bowl will return to Los Angeles and Inglewood for a second time in five years and excited to build upon the substantial impact to local businesses and community organizations that resulted from hosting Super Bowl LVI."

The slate of events in the week leading up to the game includes NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience and Super Bowl Opening Night.

Mentions
American footballConner SnoopNFLAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Sao Paulo set to host NFL's first-ever game in South America in 2024
Late Titans rally stuns Dolphins as Giants upset Packers
NFL roundup: Bills down Chiefs in thriller as Ravens and Cowboys win
Show more
American football
Buffalo Bills coach notes players' 'clear support' after 9/11 reference resurfaces
NFL roundup: Jaguars lose quarterback Lawrence to injury in Bengals defeat
NFL roundup: Colts overcome overtime deficit to sink the Titans
Jets quarterback Rodgers back at practice 11 weeks after Achilles surgery
NFL roundup: Eagles improve to 10-1 in overtime thriller against Bills
NFL roundup: Black Friday for Jets as Dolphins triumph in New York
Most Read
Karius set for unlikely Champions League return with Newcastle against Milan
Only bleak reality in Theatre of Dreams as Manchester United hit new low
Youthful Manchester City beat Crvena Zvezda to maintain perfect Champions League record
Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings