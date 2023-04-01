Late Titans rally stuns Dolphins as Giants upset Packers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Late Titans rally stuns Dolphins as Giants upset Packers
Late Titans rally stuns Dolphins as Giants upset Packers
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis led a stunning late rally in a 28-27 upset of the Miami Dolphins on Monday
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis led a stunning late rally in a 28-27 upset of the Miami Dolphins on Monday
AFP
The Tennessee Titans staged an incredible late rally to stun the Miami Dolphins 28-27 and claim their first road victory of the NFL season on Monday.

The Titans appeared to be heading for defeat after a fourth-quarter meltdown gifted two touchdowns to Miami who surged into a 27-13 lead with four minutes and 34 seconds remaining.

But Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis responded superbly to orchestrate two late touchdown drives that saw the visitors sneak to victory.

Levis found DeAndre Hopkins with a three-yard pass to cap a 75-yard drive to cut the gap to 27-19, and then made a successful two-point conversion to make it a one-score game.

Tennessee then forced Miami to punt, allowing Levis to launch another long drive that culminated with running back Derrick Henry charging over from three yards to make it 28-27 after the extra point.

There was still time for Miami to attempt to get into field-goal range, but the Titans defence bottled up Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins turned over to effectively end the game.

"I think we showed the type of team we always thought we could be this season," Levis told ESPN.

"Obviously we've had some lows but we've got a special locker room and special guys across the board. So glad that we were able to grind it out at the end there."

The Titans remain bottom of the AFC South with a 5-8 record and have little realistic prospect of forcing their way into the postseason.

But the defeat could prove costly for Miami, who would have drawn level with the Baltimore Ravens at 10-3 with the best record in the AFC with a victory.

Instead, the Dolphins fell to 9-4 to leave the Ravens on pole position for top seeding and home-field advantage in the play-offs.

A Miami defeat had seemed unthinkable after Tennessee seemingly hit the self-destruct button in the fourth quarter.

A muffed punt reception handed the Dolphins possession in the red zone to allow Raheem Mostert to score the go-ahead touchdown at 20-13.

Levis then botched a pitch on the next Titans possession to hand back the ball to Miami, and Mostert subsequently claimed his second touchdown to leave Miami 27-13 ahead.

But the Titans' unlikely late rally turned the game on its head to leave the Miami home crowd in stunned silence.

Monday's other NFL game also went down to the wire, with the lowly New York Giants upsetting the Green Bay Packers 24-22 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Giants kicker Randy Bullock slotted a 37-yard field goal with the final kick of the game to clinch victory for New York, who improved to 5-8.

Mentions
American footballNFLTennessee TitansMiami DolphinsNew York GiantsGreen Bay PackersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NFL roundup: CJ Stroud breaks out as Texans clip Bucs, Chiefs win in Frankfurt
Vikings' Cousins feared to have suffered Achilles injury on brutal day for quarterbacks
NFL roundup: Black Friday for Jets as Dolphins triumph in New York
Show more
American football
NFL roundup: Bills down Chiefs in thriller as Ravens and Cowboys win
Buffalo Bills coach notes players' 'clear support' after 9/11 reference resurfaces
NFL roundup: Jaguars lose quarterback Lawrence to injury in Bengals defeat
NFL roundup: Colts overcome overtime deficit to sink the Titans
Jets quarterback Rodgers back at practice 11 weeks after Achilles surgery
NFL roundup: Eagles improve to 10-1 in overtime thriller against Bills
NFL roundup: Jordan Love's three touchdowns help Packers upset Lions
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce opens up on romance with Taylor Swift
Most Read
Granada match against Athletic Bilbao to resume on Monday after supporter dies
Granada vs Athletic Bilbao match abandoned after fan dies in the stands
Turkish leagues halted after club president punches referee in face
Premier League Team of the Week: Bernardo Silva and Richarlison earn places

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings