NFL roundup: Black Friday for Jets as Dolphins triumph in New York

The Miami Dolphins won the first ever NFL game played on "Black Friday" with a convincing 34-13 victory at the New York Jets.

The NFL traditionally plays on Thanksgiving Day but had never before put on a game on the following day, known as America's biggest day of shopping and sales.

The Jets handed the Dolphins a valuable gift in the final seconds the first half when quarterback Tim Boyle threw a "Hail Mary" deep into the end-zone.

But Miami safety Jevon Holland intercepted the pass and then weaved his way down the field, showing smart footwork to evade tackles as he returned the ball 99-yards for a touchdown which put Miami 17-6 up at the break.

That was to prove the decisive play of the game as the Jets were unable to mount any serious recovery and fell to their fourth straight loss.

Holland said his background as a punt returner had helped him deal with the high looping pass from Boyle before he broke out into space.

"I had to get busy. I had to show a little sugar and I just got in the zone," he said, before praising the improvements from Miami's defence.

"I think it is just getting in our groove. It really is. It takes a little while to understand the defense but I think we are really trending upward and we're excited about it," he said.

Just prior to Boyle's ill-fated attempt, the Jets had also scored from a "pick six" when Brandin Echols picked off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and sprinted 30 yards to score.

Receiver Tyreek Hill had scored the opening touchdown for Miami when Tagovailoa found him short left and he rode a challenge for a seven yard score.

Running back Raheem Mostert rushed in two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Miami, either side of New York scoring when Boyle connected with Garret Wilson - just their 10th offensive touchdown of the season.

The win moves the AFC East-leading Dolphins to 8-3, level with the Baltimore Ravens atop the Conference standings, while the Jets fall to 4-7.