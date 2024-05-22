Pittsburgh to host 2026 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh will host the 2026 NFL Draft, the league announced Wednesday at its spring league meetings in Nashville, Tennessee.

"The NFL Draft is one of the biggest, most-anticipated sporting events of the year, and we're thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and VisitPITTSBURGH for our 2026 event," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh's economy and entertaining football fans from all markets. We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026."

Pittsburgh will serve as the 10th NFL city to host the draft since it moved from New York in 2015. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The 2024 draft, held last month in Detroit, drew a record crowd estimated at 775,000 over the three-day event.

"We are excited that the City of Pittsburgh has been selected to host the 2026 NFL Draft," Steelers president Art Rooney II said.

"This will be an amazing event that will highlight everything the region has to offer on a national and international level.

"We look forward to football fans from all across the country coming to enjoy our city's culture while also showcasing our rich football history and tradition in the region."