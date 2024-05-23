Ravens QB Lamar Jackson aims to be more elusive at lighter weight

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson aims to be more elusive at lighter weight

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson aims to be more elusive at lighter weight

Lamar Jackson in action during last season
Lamar Jackson in action during last seasonMitch Stringer - USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson (27), the most prolific running quarterback in the league, aims to make it even tougher on opposing defences this coming season.

Coming off his second NFL Most Valuable Player award, Jackson has lost weight and appears slimmer at the team's OTAs this week. Though he didn't reveal his exact weight Wednesday, saying it was "two something," Jackson had said in a video posted by Complex Sports last week that he was at 205 pounds.

He was 230 pounds in 2022 and 215 last season, when he passed for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns, and rushed for 821 yards and five scores in leading the Ravens to a 13-3 record in 16 regular-season starts.

"I don't really know how many pounds I lost," said Jackson. "I'm like two-something (pounds) right now. But I (will) just say it was important enough to be able to move around a little bit extra, that's all."

The 6-foot-2 Jackson said he lost weight "just so I can be more agile and be able to move more."

Jackson said he feels great at the lighter weight and as elusive as he's felt in years. He doesn't believe it will diminish his ability to take the physical pounding at his position - particularly for running QBs.

"We sacrifice our body each and every game (and) practices," he said. "I believe it really doesn't matter about the weight."

His coach, John Harbaugh, doesn't sound concerned about a lighter - and faster - Jackson.

"I think that's Lamar, he's a pro," Harbaugh said. "He knows what he's doing. He knows where he wants to be with that. My concern is that he is in shape, best shape of his life."

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro in 2019 and 2023, Jackson has passed for 15,887 yards and 125 TDs and rushed for 5,258 yards and 29 scores in 86 games (77 starts) since the Ravens selected him 32nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisville.

Mentions
American footballNFLJackson LamarBaltimore RavensAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Pittsburgh to host 2026 NFL Draft
Three-time Super Bowl winner Butker criticised for conservative speech
Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce agree two-year contract extension
Show more
American football
Bears select quarterback Caleb Williams with first pick in NFL Draft
Kansas City Chiefs extend contracts for coach Andy Reid and top executives
Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan announces retirement from NFL
Brady says he is 'not opposed' to brief NFL return if approached by team
Former NFL player O.J. Simpson dies aged 76 after cancer battle
Louis Rees-Zammit accepts NFL dream could be over in an instant
Most Read
Atalanta clinch Europa League as Ademola Lookman hat-trick crushes Bayer Leverkusen
Cole Palmer and more Chelsea stars praise sacked former boss Mauricio Pochettino
Cameroon's appointment of Brys as manager suspended by sports tribunal
Premier League Team of the Season: The best players of the past year

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings