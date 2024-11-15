Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs lose kicker Harrison Butker to knee injury

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs lose kicker Harrison Butker to knee injury

AFP
The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs lose kicker Harrison Butker to knee injury
The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs lose kicker Harrison Butker to knee injuryGetty Images via AFP / Jamie Squire
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (29) will undergo left knee surgery and miss the next four games for the undefeated two-time reigning NFL champions, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

The NFL Network and ESPN reported that Butker, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, will be sidelined and placed on injured reserve, ensuring he misses the next four games.

It would mean Butker's earliest return to the roster would be on December 15th for their game in Cleveland

Butker, who has made 18 of 20 field goal attempts and 21 of 22 extra-point conversion kicks this season, will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee as he hopes to help the Chiefs capture a third consecutive Super Bowl crown. 

He has been crucial for the Chiefs team that has won seven of nine games by seven points or less.

Replacing Butker on the Chiefs' roster, according to the reports, will be kicker Spencer Shrader, who was signed off the practice squad of the New York Jets.

Shrader, 25, will play for his third NFL club of the season. He kicked two field goals for the Jets in a 31-6 loss last Sunday to Arizona and made all three extra-point attempts for Indianapolis in a season-opening loss to Houston in his only NFL contests.

The undefeated Chiefs, who have matched their best-ever start to a season at 9-0, visit 8-2 Buffalo on Sunday. The next few weeks they'll visit Carolina before heading back to Kansas City for back-to-back divisional games against the Los Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Mentions
American footballNFLHarrison ButkerSpencer ShraderKansas City ChiefsNew York JetsCleveland BrownsLos Angeles ChargersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NFL mid-season review: AFC hardly surprises, NFC East teams with contrasting fortunes
NFL roundup: Chiefs escape Broncos to stay unbeaten after field goal drama
Despite having season-ending injury, Watson could make return for Browns
American football
Jalen Hurts, Eagles fly to 26-18 win over Commanders, marks sixth straight win
Cowboys' team owner confirms quarterback Prescott to have season-ending surgery
Berlin wants NFL games at the Olympic Stadium after success in Munich and Frankfurt
Rams playoff hopes fade after disappointing defeat to struggling Dolphins
Editors' Picks: Sinner begins ATP Finals campaign as Serie A top two set for battle
Lamar Jackson throws four touchdowns to inspire Ravens to comeback win over Bengals
NFL marketing strategist Sunny Mehta: 'It’s all about listening to the people'
Most Read
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Where the game will be won and lost in Abidjan
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confident Messi jerseys won't be affected by Paraguay ban
Referee David Coote being investigated by UEFA after new video emerges

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings