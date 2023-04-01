Zach Wilson's season and perhaps Jets career over after concussion

Zach Wilson's season and perhaps Jets career over after concussion
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (24) remains in concussion protocol and won't play Sunday against the New England Patriots, ending his season and perhaps his career in New York.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday that Wilson remains out, meaning veteran Trevor Siemian (32) is in line to start his third straight game.

Saleh was noncommittal Wednesday when asked if Wilson, the much-maligned number two overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, would return next season.

"We'll see," said Saleh, whom owner Woody Johnson has said will be back in 2024. "It's all things that we're gonna have to talk about once the season is over but whether it's here or somewhere else, I believe he's gonna have a helluva a career."

Wilson was forced into action as the starter after four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers (40), acquired in the offseason from the Green Bay Packers, tore an Achilles on the first drive of the season. The goal heading into the season was for Wilson to sit behind Rodgers and learn from the future Hall of Fame player.

Despite Wilson's 4-7 record as a starter this season - 12-21 overall with the Jets - Saleh was complimentary of the quarterback.

"I thought he had great OTAs, a great training camp," Saleh said of Wilson. "I thought he battled, he fought. He's a fighter. He really is. Obviously there's things that I know he wishes he could have back. I know there's a lot of things that he improved on. Some things were out of his control, but I've said and I'll say it again, I think he's gonna have a long career in this league."

Wilson sustained the concussion in the Jets' 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins on December 17th.

His season ends with a 60.1% completion mark for 2,271 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was sacked 46 times for 340 yards.

He has thrown for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in 34 career games (33 starts).

Wilson signed a four-year, $35.1 million rookie deal in July 2021.

