Andres Iniesta confirms retirement from football with touching video

Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta (40) has made his retirement official via touching images on his social media channels featuring, among others, Pep Guardiola, Vicente del Bosque and Luis Enrique.

Iniesta will no longer play professional football. The man who scored the most important goal in Spain's history, against the Netherlands in the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, announced the message in a video with the slogan: 'The game goes on.'

It was dated for Tuesday, so it is expected that in the next 24 hours, he will announce his next step.

The video starts with a question: What does football mean to you? And different coaches he has had throughout his career start talking about him.

Luis Enrique talks about the boy who didn't want to go home when his mother called him because he was playing ball, Serra Ferrer says he was a teacher before he was a pupil. Louis van Gaal, for his part, says that "he always had football in his head."

Guardiola highlights his calmness and serenity, while Del Bosque recalls the ovation he received at Espanyol's ground and the gesture he made in Johannesburg. For his part, Carlos Naval, Barcelona's delegate, said: "He can never leave football."