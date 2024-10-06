Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Andres Iniesta confirms retirement from football with touching video

Andres Iniesta confirms retirement from football with touching video

Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement
Andres Iniesta has announced his retirementKenta Harada / Getty Images via AFP
Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta (40) has made his retirement official via touching images on his social media channels featuring, among others, Pep Guardiola, Vicente del Bosque and Luis Enrique.

Iniesta will no longer play professional football. The man who scored the most important goal in Spain's history, against the Netherlands in the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, announced the message in a video with the slogan: 'The game goes on.'

It was dated for Tuesday, so it is expected that in the next 24 hours, he will announce his next step.

The video starts with a question: What does football mean to you? And different coaches he has had throughout his career start talking about him.

Luis Enrique talks about the boy who didn't want to go home when his mother called him because he was playing ball, Serra Ferrer says he was a teacher before he was a pupil. Louis van Gaal, for his part, says that "he always had football in his head."

Guardiola highlights his calmness and serenity, while Del Bosque recalls the ovation he received at Espanyol's ground and the gesture he made in Johannesburg. For his part, Carlos Naval, Barcelona's delegate, said: "He can never leave football."

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaSpainAndres IniestaVicente del Bosque
Related Articles
Former Netherlands and Barcelona star Neeskens passes away aged 73
Updated
Barcelona and Spain forward Ferran Torres suffers hamstring injury
Barca boss Flick not keen on drawing comparisons with his former Bayern team after win
Show more
Football
Kane given all clear for Nations League, Konsa, Mainoo & Gibbs-White out of England squad
Saudi Arabia's PIF reportedly eyeing stake in sports streamer DAZN
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit enough to play for Real Madrid
Updated
Koeman keen to play Van de Ven in 'two positions' but coy over Zirkzee
EXCLUSIVE: Yemi Olanrewaju wary of Black Bulls, says Enyimba are ready for Zamalek & Al Masry
Manchester City claim partial win over Premier League on APT rules
Updated
Garnacho out of Argentina squad with knee problem, Buonanotte called up
Deschamps delight as 'light back on' for Pogba after doping ban
CAF inter-club competitions: Orlando Pirates to face Al Ahly, Enyimba draw Zamalek
Updated
Most Read
From Saka delight to Spurs' crumble: Top talking points from the Premier League
Coco Gauff crushes Karolina Muchova in straight sets to win China Open
Football Tracker: Sociedad draw with Atleti as Fiorentina see off AC Milan
Premier League Team of the Week: Kovacic, Madueke and Gakpo impress

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings