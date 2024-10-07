Former Netherlands and Barcelona star Neeskens passes away aged 73

Former footballing great Johan Neeskens died on Monday at the age of 73, the KNVB reported.

Neeskens died Sunday morning in Algeria, where he was working on the KNVB's Project WorldCoaches, for which he was a standard-bearer.

For Project WorldCoaches, Neeskens flew all over the world to support, coach and train coaches in low- and middle-income countries.

"The collective, that's what it's all about. You all need each other on the pitch. You can only become a champion as a team. There is only one star and that is the team," Neeskens said at the reunion of the 1974 internationals earlier this year.

"The world not only says goodbye to a gifted sportsman but above all, to a compassionate, driven and wonderful person," the KNVB said after his passing.

Impressive career

Neeskens, who played both in midfield and at the back, played for several clubs between 1968 and 1991. He started his career with RCH and left for Ajax in 1970.

At Ajax, Neeskens grew into one of the best Dutch players of his time, winning the Eredivisie twice, the KNVB Cup twice, the European Cup three times, and the European Super Cup twice. In 1974, Neeskens left for FC Barcelona, with whom he won the European Cup Winners' Cup and the Copa del Rey.

After Barcelona, Neeskens played for New York Cosmos (USA), FC Groningen, South Florida Sun (USA), Kansas City Comets (USA), FC Lowenbrau (USA), FC Baar (Zwi) and FC Zug (Zwi).

After his career, Neeskens worked as a coach in both Dutch and foreign football. After his first spell as a trainer in Switzerland, he moved to Germany to coach Oberliga team FC Singen 04.

Between 1996 and 2000, the former international was assistant national team coach with the Dutch team under Guus Hiddink and Frank Rijkaard.

Between 2000 and 2004, Neeskens was head coach of NEC, after which he was an assistant for FC Barcelona, Australia and Galatasaray. He completed his last job as coach of Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa between 2011 and 2012.

Oranje icon

Neeskens made 79 appearances for the Dutch national team and was a mainstay in the Oranje sides that reached the World Cup finals in 1974 and 1978.

Johan Neeskens scored the first goal in the 1974 World Cup final against West Germany STAFF / AFP

At the 1974 World Cup, Neeskens finished second in the top scorers' list with five goals, which won him the Silver Boot. The Netherlands lost in the final of that tournament to West Germany (2-1). Four years later, Argentina outlasted the Netherlands in the final as well.

The 1974 and 1978 teams are often seen as the 'golden generation' of Dutch football, which then had players like Johan Cruijff, Johnny Rep, Ruud Krol and Willem van Hanegem in its ranks. Neeskens also played an international for Catalonia in 1976.

After his career, Neeskens was included in the FIFA 100 list, a list of the 100 best footballers ever, compiled by former footballer Pelé. He shared this honour with 12 other Dutchmen, including contemporary Cruijff.