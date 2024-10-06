Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Lethal Lewandowski nets first-half hat-trick as Barca cruise past Alaves

Lethal Lewandowski nets first-half hat-trick as Barca cruise past Alaves

Robert Lewandowski has eight goals in his last four games
Robert Lewandowski has eight goals in his last four gamesCesar Manso / AFP
Barcelona stretched their unbeaten run against Deportivo Alaves to 15 straight games after Robert Lewandowski’s first-half hat-trick saw them run out 3-0 winners in the Basque Country.

Considering that their last LaLiga outing saw them comfortably defeated by Osasuna, Hansi Flick’s Barca side took to the pitch higher on confidence than they had any right to be. 

But a five-star UEFA Champions League midweek win meant they were in the mood for more carnage up front, and Barcelona thought they had the lead when Lamine Yamal and Raphinha combined smartly before the Brazilian's eventual finish was ruled out for offside.

But the visitors found their opener before long, as Lewandowski headed home Raphinha’s fantastic whipped free-kick delivery. The Polish international had his second 15 minutes later, again courtesy of a revitalised Raphinha, when he tapped home a squared ball across the Alaves box. 

And Lewandowski then completed his first-half treble since March 2022, as he superbly managed to sneak the ball past a helpless Antonio Sivera from the tightest of angles.

Alaves - Barcelona match stats
Alaves - Barcelona match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The year was 2016 when Alaves last defeated Barcelona, and despite seeing a goal of their own disallowed on the brink of half-time, they never looked like breaking that gruesome record here.  

And with Barcelona holding 70% possession in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Alaves’ lack of impact on the contest led manager Luis García to make sweeping changes before the last 20 minutes. Much to the disappointment of the home faithful though, the substitutions had little to no effect on the game.

In the latter minutes, Barca were content to allow the hosts to chase their shadows as they popped the ball around midfield in a commanding performance.

Barcelona’s place atop the LaLiga summit will remain intact over the October international break, and Flick will be happy with another goal-laden display from his side – and Lewandowski in particular, whose form will surely be vital if they are to capture the title.

Flashcore Man of the Match: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

