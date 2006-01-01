Former Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny signed by LaLiga giants Barcelona

Wojciech Szczesny, in the stands at Montjuic during the Barcelona vs Young Boys match

The Blaugrana club announced the signing of Wojciech Szczesny (34) on Wednesday. Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury made it necessary to go to the market and the former Juventus player has been chosen to compete for a starting spot with Inaki Pena.

The Polish keeper was without a team, so he will have to get in shape over the next few weeks to reach match fitness. He has signed with the club for one season, which means he will be a Barcelona player until June 2025.

Ter Stegen is unlikely to play again for the remainder of the season.

Szczesny was in the stands at Montjuic on Tuesday to watch the Barcelona-Young Boys game and it was only a matter of hours before his move to his new club was made official.

The Poland international, who has played in four European Championships and two World Cups, had been in goal for Juventus for the past eight seasons before this one. Prior to that, he spent two years at Roma, five at Arsenal and one at Brentford.