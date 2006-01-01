Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Former Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny signed by LaLiga giants Barcelona

Former Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny signed by LaLiga giants Barcelona

Wojciech Szczesny, in the stands at Montjuic during the Barcelona vs Young Boys match
Wojciech Szczesny, in the stands at Montjuic during the Barcelona vs Young Boys matchURBANANDSPORT/ NurPhoto/ NurPhoto via AFP
The Blaugrana club announced the signing of Wojciech Szczesny (34) on Wednesday. Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury made it necessary to go to the market and the former Juventus player has been chosen to compete for a starting spot with Inaki Pena.

The Polish keeper was without a team, so he will have to get in shape over the next few weeks to reach match fitness. He has signed with the club for one season, which means he will be a Barcelona player until June 2025.

Ter Stegen is unlikely to play again for the remainder of the season.

Szczesny was in the stands at Montjuic on Tuesday to watch the Barcelona-Young Boys game and it was only a matter of hours before his move to his new club was made official.

The Poland international, who has played in four European Championships and two World Cups, had been in goal for Juventus for the past eight seasons before this one. Prior to that, he spent two years at Roma, five at Arsenal and one at Brentford.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonaWojciech SzczesnyMarc-Andre ter StegenInaki PenaTransfer NewsJuventus
Related Articles
Barcelona set 17-year-old Bernal's buyout clause at 500 million euros
Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny open to coming out of retirement to join Barcelona
Barcelona boss Flick backing keeper Pena to cover for injured Ter Stegen
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Conference League underway, Girona & Atalanta to come in Champions League
Updated
Chelsea's exile to Conference League follows internal turmoil since Champions League win
EXCLUSIVE: Royale Union SG speedster Fuseini on running the fast lane to football fame
Welsh history-makers The New Saints ready for first European foray
Cisse to exit role as coach of Senegal after successful nine-year tenure
EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Boboye Files Lawsuit Against Heartland for N19 Million in Unpaid Wages
Bayern aiming to enjoy themselves at Villa but Kane remains doubtful
Marinos put Asian Champions League campaign back on track with Ulsan thrashing
Bologna living the dream with Champions League clash at Liverpool
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded
Football Tracker: Conference League underway, Girona & Atalanta to come in Champions League
Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings