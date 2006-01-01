Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona set 17-year-old Bernal's buyout clause at 500 million euros

Barcelona set 17-year-old Bernal's buyout clause at 500 million euros

Barcelona's Marc Bernal
Barcelona's Marc BernalReuters / Violeta Santos Moura
Barcelona have set midfielder Marc Bernal's buyout clause at 500 million euros and extended the 17-year-old's contract until June 2026, the LaLiga club said on Monday

When Spaniard Bernal will no longer be an Under-19 player in 2026, he will have an option to extend for an additional three years, the club said.

Bernal ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Barca's 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano last month, where he was forced off the pitch in the final minutes.

A product of Barcelona's youth academy, Bernal has made three league appearances since his debut for the senior team in their LaLiga opener against Valencia.

"Marc Bernal was, until his unfortunate injury, the huge sensation at the start of the season," Barcelona said in a statement on Monday.

"After he joined manager Hansi Flick for the pre-season, the German coach was convinced that he was ready to move up to the next level."

"The club is convinced that he is a fabulous investment for the future and has reflected this belief with today's new deal."

Mentions
FootballLaLigaMarc BernalBarcelonaTransfer News
Related Articles
Hansi Flick takes 'blame' as Osasuna halt Barca's perfect start
Zaragoza stars as Osasuna stun LaLiga leaders Barcelona in six-goal thriller
Barcelona's injury woes mount as Hansi Flick relies on experience for Osasuna clash
Show more
Football
Arsenal's Arteta reminisces on time at PSG ahead of Champions League clash
Man City boss Guardiola predicts Phil Foden to be back to best form soon
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o faces six-month ban by FIFA for misconduct
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
Hansi Flick to field Barcelona's first-choice players against Young Boys
Mbappe named in Madrid squad to face Lille after thigh injury
Germany women's captain Alexandra Popp announces international retirement
Neymar trains again with Saudi side Al Hilal after long injury lay-off
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico and Real draw Madrid derby after Correa scores late equaliser
Manchester United's under-fire manager Ten Hag says still on same page with owners
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
'Difficult for him': Carlos Alcaraz sympathises with Jannik Sinner over doping case

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings