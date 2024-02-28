Andy Murray seeking another shot at Olympic gold in Paris this summer

Murray has hinted that his career could be coming to an end soon

Andy Murray (36) hopes to challenge for a third Olympic gold medal in Paris this year despite a run of poor form and hints that he could soon call time on his illustrious career.

The Brit, the only man ever to win two Olympic singles titles, has struggled for victories in recent months and is currently ranked 67th in the world.

Until a victory against Alexandre Muller in Doha this month, Murray had been on a six-match losing streak and this week appeared to suggest he was in the final months of his career.

"Hopefully I can get the chance to compete at another one," Murray told BBC Radio Four's Today programme on Wednesday when asked whether he would be present at the Paris Olympics.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray won singles golds at London 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro four years later but could be in danger of missing out on qualification for the singles in Paris if his ranking continues to slide.

Murray's immediate target will be finding some form for Wimbledon, which many have suggested might be the logical place for him to bring the curtain down on his career.

"When the time is right I will probably say something before I play my last match and my last tournament," he said. "Whether I say anything months ahead of the time I don't know."

Murray is up against France's Ugo Humbert at the Dubai Championship on Wednesday after claiming his second win of 2024 on Monday by defeating Canada's Denis Shapovalov.