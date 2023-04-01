Ange Postecoglou admits he 'gave up fight' to change Australian football

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ange Postecoglou admits he 'gave up fight' to change Australian football
Ange Postecoglou admits he 'gave up fight' to change Australian football
Ange Postecoglou is pessimistic about the future of football in Australia
Ange Postecoglou is pessimistic about the future of football in Australia
AFP
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he "gave up the fight" to transform Australian football, speaking of his intense frustrations as he battled to raise the profile of the sport in his home country.

The former Australia men's boss, who has taken Spurs to the top of the Premier League table since taking over in July, is pessimistic about the state of the game in the nation despite its recent hosting of the Women's World Cup, at which the Matildas finished fourth.

Postecoglou said the Asian Cup win he masterminded on home soil in 2015 "didn't make an impact back there and that was kind of my frustration".

"When you look at what the Matildas did at the World Cup, unbelievable, but you still won't see an influx of resources to the game. You won't. I guarantee it," he added ahead of Australia's friendly match against England at Wembley on Friday.

"They'll build stadiums and other codes will use them. I just don't think the nation as a whole has that inside them to understand you can make an impact on the world of football but it requires a kind of nationalistic approach that I just don't think Australians - at their core - are really interested in."

Postecoglou said it was difficult for football to compete against established sports such as Australian rules football, rugby league and rugby union.

The 58-year-old also does not expect his high-profile appointment in England to change the landscape of football in Australia.

"I don't. I don't know and maybe that's just me, not being cynical, but I gave up that fight," he explained.

"It's a much easier space for me to live in because I was so frustrated for so long. It was my biggest frustration. One of my major drivers for doing what I did was to do that - to change football in Australia and that's the reason I left.

"I felt I hadn't made an impact at all. That's easier for me to deal with than to think maybe I still can now with what I'm doing. I just think I'd be disappointed, so I'd prefer to think it's not going to happen."

Postecoglou walked away from the Socceroos job after helping them qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, taking up a role in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos.

"I walked away from a World Cup," he said. "We qualified and I walked away. The reason I walked away was I just didn't enjoy what I was doing.

"It's not just doing the job and winning games of football, it's got to be a higher purpose. My higher purpose in Australia was to change the game. I just don't think that will happen."

Mentions
FootballAustraliaAustralia
Related Articles
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
Australia FA says still exploring bid for 2034 World Cup despite AFC support for Saudi
Souttar has chance to 'show world what he can do', says Arnold
Show more
Football
Liverpool's Anfield Road stand upper tier to remain closed until 2024
Can Jude Bellingham revitalise England and finally take them to the top?
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
US ready to prove they can beat top teams, says midfielder Weston McKennie
Benzema enticed by Saudi Arabia's 'huge' football project after summer move
Striker Lukaku backs Belgium return for Courtois after spat with coach
Scotland game important but not revenge, says Spain coach De la Fuente
Luton Town sign Andros Townsend on short-term deal until January
Lionel Messi still in doubt for Paraguay qualifier, says coach Scaloni
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Grigor Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz Alcaraz to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Derby Week: Intense rivalries, drug cartels and murder for hire in Colombia
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings