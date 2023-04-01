West Ham's Jarrod Bowen says career-best form behind England recall

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. West Ham's Jarrod Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
Jarrod Bowen speaks to journalists at St George's Park
Jarrod Bowen speaks to journalists at St George's Park
Reuters
West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen (26) has used the disappointment of being left out of England manager Gareth Southgate's 2022 World Cup squad as a major motivation that has got him playing the "best football" of his career and back with the Three Lions.

Bowen, who is in England's squad for Friday's friendly against Australia and a European Championship qualifier against Italy next Tuesday at Wembley, earned all four of his England caps in the build-up to Qatar, making his omission from the squad all the more painful.

"I was disappointed to miss out but that's what happened," Bowen told reporters after training at St George's Park on Tuesday.

"I had to deal with it and all I could do is keep playing football to a level that I know that I can play at and everything will take care of itself.

"I had a really good pre-season, had some good games, scored goals there and you can take confidence and momentum from each game that you play.

"For me, that's all I've tried to be doing. Keep playing football with a smile on my face because you know that what makes me a good player... when I'm playing with a smile on my face."

His smile has been extra wide the past few days after getting the call-up from Southgate on Thursday and then securing a new seven-year deal with West Ham on Sunday.

Bowen has scored 45 goals in 167 games for the Hammers, including the winner in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina last June. He is West Ham's top scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals.

He could cap the heady week with his first appearance at Wembley.

"That would be the ultimate," Bowen said. "As a little boy you dream of playing for your country and you never think it is going to happen, but now I am here, I want to play at Wembley and hopefully I get the opportunity to do so."

Bowen said being a new dad - he and partner Dani Dyer welcomed twin girls in late-May - has made him more mature.

"You try and keep football away from home life as much as possible because you might have a bad game and you don't want to take it home to your children," he said. "It is just a special moment, every time you go home you are excited and when you finish a game you are excited to see them."

England top Group C with 13 points from five games, while Italy, Ukraine and North Macedonia have seven points apiece.

Southgate's side took a hit on Sunday when Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta announced Bukayo Saka (22) would not be available for October's international fixtures, due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Follow England's friendly with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBowen JarrodWest HamFiorentinaSaka BukayoMaddison JamesArsenalEnglandAustraliaItalyEuro
Related Articles
UK and Ireland host nations set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying
Injured Bukayo Saka out of England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy
England recall in-form Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins for upcoming internationals
Show more
Football
Morocco federation has no intention of luring teen star Yamal to national team
Roma's Haavi relishing chance to build on Women's Champions League experience
Sevilla name former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso as manager
Israel's Euro qualifier vs Switzerland postponed to November 15th over militant attacks
UEFA abandons plan to lift the Under-17 ban on Russian teams
Updated
Salernitana appoint Filippo Inzaghi to replace sacked Sousa after poor start to season
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
'It makes us proud' - Turkey happy to host Euro 2032
Most Read
Weekend highlights: Record-breaking Yamal and Giroud the goalkeeper
AC Milan to sell Giroud goalkeeper shirts after his stint between the sticks
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev knocked out of Shanghai Masters by Sebastian Korda

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings