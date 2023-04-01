UK and Ireland host nations set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. UK and Ireland host nations set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying
UK and Ireland host nations set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying
Wales legend Gareth Bale (R) and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (C) with football fans
Wales legend Gareth Bale (R) and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (C) with football fans
AFP
England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will enter qualifying for Euro 2028 despite being named hosts, the head of the English Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

UEFA awarded the tournament to the five-nation bid after it was unopposed, with Italy and Turkey agreeing to co-host the 2032 European Championship.

However, not all the hosts will be guaranteed passage to the 24-team tournament, according to FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

UEFA are reportedly planning to reserve two spots for the best two performing host nations that fail to qualify.

England have only failed to qualify once for the Euro since 1984, when it was a 16-team tournament in 2008.

But making major tournaments has been a far tougher task for the other four hosts.

Northern Ireland have only reached one European Championship in their history.

Wales' only two appearances in the competition have come since it was expanded to a 24-team tournament.

Scotland's qualification for Euro 2020 was their first for any major tournament since 1998, while the Republic of Ireland are currently ranked 55th in the world.

"From our point of view, it's great to be taking part in qualifying and we want to get everyone (all five nations) there," Bullingham told Sky Sports.

"It is better to play in a tournament where it matters and we have competitive games. We're looking forward to that.

"It's always been part of our discussions with the other countries and UEFA that we would take part in qualifying. We think with the new format of European football that's the right thing to do."

'Good partnership'

England is set to provide six of the 10 venues; Wembley and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, Newcastle's St James' Park, Villa Park in Birmingham and Everton's new stadium in Liverpool.

Belfast, Cardiff, Dublin and Glasgow will be the other host cities.

"It's a really good partnership. We know we're going to have five games in Northern Ireland, six in Wales, Scotland and Ireland," added Bullingham.

"It's brilliant those countries are going to get a significant portion of games, particularly if they end up with some of their own home games - it will really excite the countries."

Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney confirmed Cardiff was bidding to host the opening match.

"Cardiff would be perfect for the opening match," said Mooney.

The Welsh capital, Glasgow, Dublin and Wembley are expected to be handed quarter-finals.

However, there remain doubts about the proposed Belfast venue at Casement Park.

Plans to redevelop the derelict site into a 34,000-capacity venue have been mired in controversy and hit by delays.

Wembley is also set to host both semi-finals and final as it did at Euro 2020.

The final two years ago was marred by scenes of violence as supporters stormed the gates to access the stadium.

But Bullingham said UEFA had no hesitation in returning to the home of English football for a showpiece occasion.

"They know we've spent a lot of money upgrading the stadium. They're really confident we can deliver a brilliant Euros and that's what we'll do," added Bullingham.

Mentions
FootballEuroEnglandScotlandIrelandNorthern IrelandWalesItalyTurkey
Related Articles
UEFA confirms Britain and Ireland sole bidder for 2028 as Turkey eye 2032 bid with Italy
Anderson has choice to make over allegiance, says Clarke
England are benchmark for progress, says Scotland's Clarke
Show more
Football
Morocco federation has no intention of luring teen star Yamal to national team
Roma's Haavi relishing chance to build on Women's Champions League experience
Sevilla name former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso as manager
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
Israel's Euro qualifier vs Switzerland postponed to November 15th over militant attacks
UEFA abandons plan to lift the Under-17 ban on Russian teams
Updated
Salernitana appoint Filippo Inzaghi to replace sacked Sousa after poor start to season
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
'It makes us proud' - Turkey happy to host Euro 2032
Most Read
AC Milan to sell Giroud goalkeeper shirts after his stint between the sticks
Weekend highlights: Record-breaking Yamal and Giroud the goalkeeper
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev knocked out of Shanghai Masters by Sebastian Korda

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings