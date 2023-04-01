UEFA confirms Britain and Ireland sole bidder for 2028 as Turkey eye 2032 bid with Italy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. UEFA confirms Britain and Ireland sole bidder for 2028 as Turkey eye 2032 bid with Italy
UEFA confirms Britain and Ireland sole bidder for 2028 as Turkey eye 2032 bid with Italy
Britain and Ireland look set to host the 2028 European Championships
Britain and Ireland look set to host the 2028 European Championships
Reuters
UEFA confirmed on Wednesday its receipt of a request by Italy and Turkey to merge their individual bids into one to host the 2032 European Championship, leaving Britain and Ireland as the sole bidder for the 2028 tournament.

"The award of both tournaments still requires the approval of the Executive Committee at its meeting in Nyon on 10 October," European football's governing body said in a statement.

A joint bid to host Euro 2028 was placed by England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The Euro 2028 bid is unopposed after Turkey withdrew from the race and to focus on a joint bid with Italy for Euro 2032.

"We are looking forward to presenting our bid to UEFA on 10th October. These are exciting times, and we have a very compelling Euro 2028 proposal for UEFA," the Football Association of Ireland said.

Mentions
FootballEuroEnglandNorthern IrelandIrelandScotlandWalesTurkeyItaly
Related Articles
Anderson has choice to make over allegiance, says Clarke
England are benchmark for progress, says Scotland's Clarke
France fly towards Euro 2024 qualification with Ireland win
Show more
Football
FIFA considering lifting ban on Russia competing in international football
Rasmus Hojlund urges Manchester United to emerge stronger after torrid run of form
Elye Wahi finding his stride as Lens rediscover their touch with victory over Arsenal
Lionel Messi uncertain as Inter Miami visit Chicago in crucial MLS clash
Firebrand Gennaro Gattuso charged with restoring order to struggling Marseille
Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to stick together during crisis
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Data-driven Manager of the Month: The magic of Michel that has Girona flying high
Level-headed Xavi relishing 100th game as Barcelona coach as Porto clash looms
Most Read
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev, Sabalenka & Swiatek win
Real Madrid face tough game against one of Italy's best in Napoli, says Ancelotti
No change in Osimhen's attitude at Napoli, says club captain Di Lorenzo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings