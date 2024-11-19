Angel Di Maria beginning coaching courses as he plans for life after playing career

Benfica forward Angel Di Maria (36) said he is studying to become a coach as he will consider opportunities in the dug-out when he eventually ends his 20-year-long playing career.

The 36-year-old, who helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup, retired from international soccer after winning his second Copa America trophy in July.

Former Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris St Germain player Di Maria has scored five goals and registered two assists in 14 appearances for Benfica this season, including a goal in their 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last month.

"I am taking the course to be a coach. I am doing it just in case," Di Maria said in an interview with Clank Media published late on Monday. "From the age of 30 I started to see football differently and analyse it."

"I started to see it not only from the player’s side but also how a coach can see it. I know that the coaching side is much more difficult because it takes much more time. As a player you just train and go home.

"When I retire, I would like to enjoy time with my family for a while but later on, maybe this can happen."

Di Maria, who joined Benfica last year from Italian side Juventus, has a contract with the Portuguese club valid until June 2025.