The key numbers from all nine of Wednesday's matches in the Champions League

We were treated to some great results on Wednesday as matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League's league phase concluded. Now that the action has come to an end, here is a number for each of the games.

10 - Following their 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in Gelsenkirchen, Young Boys have now gone 10 away games in Europe without a win - excluding qualifiers. Their last win came in the 2020-21 Europa League round of 32, a 2-0 success against Bayer Leverkusen.

29 - Club Brugge ended their 29-year wait to beat English opposition in Europe thanks to their 1-0 win at home to Aston Villa. During that near three-decade run, Blauw-Zwart failed to win across 14 matches versus Premier League sides since beating Chelsea in the first leg of their 1994/95 UEFA Cup Winners Cup quarter-final 1-0. They ended up losing the return leg 2-0 and were knocked out.

6 - Atalanta are one of two sides whose defence has still yet to be breached in the Champions League. La Dea topped Stuttgart 2-0 away, making it now six European games in a row that they have kept a clean sheet. En route to Europa League glory last term, Gian Piero Gasperini's men kept five clean sheets. Four games into this season's UCL, and they still have not conceded.

11 - Losing 2-1 at home to Brest, Sparta Praha have now been beaten 11 times against Ligue 1 opposition in Europe (2-3-11). The Czech side's winless run versus French-based clubs is now at nine, with eight of those matches- including their last seven - being defeats.

4 - The number of shots Atletico Madrid had in their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital. That is the fewest that any winning team has had in the Champions League this term. Before this, the fewest came from Aston Villa during their 1-0 win over Bayern Munich, where the English side mustered just five attempts in 90 minutes.

2 - Inter Milan pulled off a 1-0 victory over Arsenal, meaning that the Nerazzurri have still not conceded any goals through four rounds of play. Remarkably, this the second time that Inter have managed to pull off four clean sheets during the group phase of a UEFA club competition. They also did so a decade ago in the Europa League, finishing atop their section.

7 - Feyenoord, who notoriously have a strong home record, have now lost consecutive continental matches at De Kuip for the first time in seven years following a 3-1 reverse to RB Salzburg. The last time it occurred, both matches happened at this stage of the UCL.

15 - Barcelona's 5-2 win in Serbia against Crvena Zvezda took them to 15 goals in this inaugural UCL league phase. They have already surpassed the totals scored in each of the last three seasons. In fact, in the first four games of a UCL group phase, the Catalans have never scored more than they have this fall.

20 - Bayern Munich's 1-0 success over Benfica marked their 20th win over Portuguese opposition in Europe, with half of those victories coming at the expense of the Eagles. The Bavarians have reached 20 wins in just 31 matches (20-9-2). In that time, the five-time Champions League winners have faced seven different teams from Portugal, with only Porto being able to beat them.