  Lookmana and Zaniolo power Atalanta past Stuttgart in Champions League

Lookmana and Zaniolo power Atalanta past Stuttgart in Champions League

Ryan Fisher
Lookman scored Atalanta's opening goal
Lookman scored Atalanta's opening goal
Stuttgart’s year-long unbeaten home run came to an end as Atalanta ran out 2-0 winners at the MHP Arena in the UEFA Champions League, extending their own hot streak to no defeat in their last eight matches in all competitions.

An in-form Atalanta side arrived in Germany looking to progress up the table, but were left frustrated in a cagey first half of very few chances.

Mario Pasalic fired a promisingly early effort wide of the target, while Anthony Rouault headed Stuttgart’s best early opportunity over the bar.

In the end, neither goalkeeper was really tested before the break, yet both sides were left aggrieved at not being awarded a penalty.

Atalanta had the better case when Mateo Retegui was only denied a clear sight at goal by a last-ditch challenge from Maximilian Mittelstadt, while El Bilal Toure - playing against his former side - saw his appeals fall on deaf ears after a coming together with Davide Zappacosta.

Key stats
Key stats

Stuttgart created arguably the chance of the half on the stroke of half-time, as Mittelstädt slotted through Deniz Undav, but the free-scoring Germany international could only direct his shot into the side-netting.

Atalanta then registered the first shot on target in stoppage time as Retegui’s header was comfortably held by Alexander Nubel, with both sides in need of a rethink if they were to emerge victorious.

Gian Piero Gasperini was the more proactive coach, introducing Charles De Ketelaere at the break. And within six minutes, that move paid dividends as the Belgian surged down the right after La Dea had won the ball high and squared for Ademola Lookman, who had the simple task of turning the ball into an unguarded net.

Stuttgart had a chance to immediately respond, as the electric Chris Fuhrich received a give-and-go and found substitute Ermedin Demirovic, but the striker somehow fired wide of the near post.

Atalanta soon regained control after a purple patch from the hosts, and came close to doubling their lead when De Ketelaere’s glancing header was nearly spilled into Nicolo Zaniolo’s path by Nübel.

As the game entered the closing stages the onus was on Stuttgart, and substitute Jarzinho Malanga nearly provided the leveller they craved as his effort deflected narrowly wide of the near post.

Pascal Stenzel then rifled wide, before Zaniolo put the contest beyond Stuttgart as he slotted home after a sloppy defensive error. That ensured Atalanta’s positive recent record against German opposition extends to just two defeats in eight matches, while Stuttgart succumbed to just a third defeat in 14 outings.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

Catch up on all the match stats here.

