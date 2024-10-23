Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Champions League
  Resolute Celtic hang on to earn hard-fought point against Atalanta

Resolute Celtic hang on to earn hard-fought point against Atalanta

Tom Pritchard
Atalanta's Ademola Lookman fights for the ball with Celtic's Auston Trusty
Atalanta's Ademola Lookman fights for the ball with Celtic's Auston TrustyIsabella BONOTTO / AFP
Celtic brought an end to their six-game losing streak in away UEFA Champions League (UCL) matches after a battling performance earned the Hoops a goalless draw away to Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium.

Atalanta were taking on a Scottish side in European competition for the first time, and all of the pre-match statistics suggested a difficult evening in Bergamo for the Celts. And that is exactly how it panned out in the first half, with La Dea looking very threatening going forward.

That said, Nicolas Kuhn and Reo Hatate – the latter on his 100th Celtic appearance – had bright early moments, but a barrage of home attacks followed, with Mateo Retegui directing a cross to the far post just wide before Mario Pašalić headed Davide Zappacosta’s cross onto the bar.

The Scottish champions were carrying a threat on the break themselves, but they were guilty at times of overcommitting, and the hosts almost capitalised when Zappacosta squared to Pašalić, who saw his first-time effort saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

The Italians were well on top with HT approaching, as Retegui’s cross was turned over the bar by Zappacosta. Brendan Rodgers’ side were grateful to reach the interval still goalless given the home side’s dominance.

Unsurprisingly for a side that had scored 15 goals in their previous six home games, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men continued dominating after the break.

Schmeichel was forced into making a good save to deny de Roon with the hour mark approaching, but La Dea began to look ragged as time continued to tick away, and Serie A’s top scorers were ultimately left frustrated as Celtic were able to hang on for what could prove to be a vital point.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

After being the first team in 27 years to concede five first-half goals in a UEFA competition on the last UCL matchday, this is a hugely confidence-boosting result for Celtic.

Both teams remain very much in with a chance of reaching the play-offs as they occupy positions in the top half of the UCL league phase table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.

Mentions
FootballAtalantaCelticChampions League
