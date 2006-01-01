Champions League Team of the Round: Dortmund deadly in attack, Atalanta defenders dominate

The second week of matches is complete in the UEFA Champions League and that means it's time for our latest Team of the Round.

Here at Flashscore, we've selected the 11 best players from the round based on our internal rating scale and then arranged them in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

In this edition, we feature a player who achieved the rare feat of a 10/10 rating. Surprise package Brest are also represented after slaughtering RB Salzburg away from home, as well as Atalanta's solid defence which earned them two places in the team.

Team of the Round Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Peter Vindahl (Sparta Prague) 8.3

Danish goalkeeper Peter Vindahl found his way into the Champions League Team of the Week after a great game against German side Stuttgart.

Vindahl's Sparta Prague were on the back foot for much of the game, but nine Vindahl saves allowed the Sparta players to return to the Czech capital with a hard-fought point.

Vindahl was rock solid in Stuttgart Thomas Kienzle / AFP /Opta By Stats Perform

Defence

Alvaro Carreras (Benfica) 8.1

Benfica delivered one of Wednesday's biggest surprises when they thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 at home at Estadio da Luz.

Left-back Alvaro Carreras played a solid game, completely shutting down his direct opponent defensively, while also making several good moves offensively. A much-deserved place in the Team of the Week.

Carreras dominated his left side against Atletico Miguel Riopa / AFP /Opta By Stats Perform

Inigo Martinez (Barcelona) 8.3

Inigo Martinez hasn't played an awful lot of Champions League football despite being 33 years old. However, on Tuesday night, the Barcelona stopper put in a marvellous performance against Young Boys as he provided both a goal and an assist.

The Spaniard was also incredibly strong in his duels and generally made it very difficult for Young Boys' offence.

Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) 8.6

Atalanta continued their fine start to the Champions League with an emphatic 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine. Albanian centre-back Berat Djimsiti only played the first half, but what a half it was.

The experienced defender was rock solid in his duels and he even contributed the opening goal after 21 minutes of play. It's rare that you can make the team of the week by playing just one half, but Djimsiti did, and he's not the only one...

Raoul Bellanova (Atalanta) 8.4

The Italian full-back played a terrific game with Atalanta away against Shakhtar. Raoul Bellanova was very good defensively, but it was mostly in the offensive part of the game that the 24-year-old showed his qualities.

The Italian was very active on Atalanta's right side and he added up his strong performance with the goal to make it 3-0, which was also the final score of the match.

Bellanova sparkled offensively Ina Fassbender / AFP /Opta by Stats Perform

Midfield

Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb) 8.6

Dinamo Zagreb came absurdly close to pulling off a big surprise at home against Monaco. The Croatians went 2-0 up but ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Dinamo's biggest star in the match was midfielder Martin Baturina, who, with a goal and an assist, kept Zagreb's dreams of victory alive right until the death.

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) 8.5

Manchester City got their expected big win over Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday and it was thanks in part to a strong performance from Ilkay Gundogan. The German scored a goal himself, while at the same time knitting the English side together in midfield in his usual way.

Ilkay Gundogan vs Slovan Bratislava Flashscore / Profimedia

Since returning to Manchester City from Barcelona this summer, Gundogan has delivered at a consistently high level. A good thing for Pep Guardiola to capitalise on, as he often has to do without Kevin De Bruyne due to injury.

Attack

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) 10

It's rare that a player gets a 10/10 rating here at Flashscore but that's exactly what Dortmund player Karim Adeyemi did. And that was in just over half an hour of play. The German wide forward knocked the stuffing out of Celtic with a hat-trick in the first half on Tuesday night.

Adeyemi was then substituted at the start of the second half, but the speedy forward had already made his mark on the game to say the least and was key to Dortmund's impressive 7-1 win over the sorry Scottish champions.

Adeyemi was on fire against Celtic INA FASSBENDER/AFP/ Opta by Stats Perform

Raphinha (Barcelona) 8.9

Raphinha showed great ability and samba flair for Barcelona on Tuesday night. The Brazilian shone with both a goal and an assist in their 5-0 win over Young Boys.

The former Leeds player directed Barcelona's attack throughout the game and got the Spanish giants back on track after they lost to Monaco in the first round.

Raphinha tied Barca's offence together LLUIS GENE/AFP/ Opta by Stats Perform

Abdallah Sima (Brest) 8.7

Brest have had a difficult start to the season in France, but in the Champions League, they look almost unstoppable. They've made it two wins out of two after Tuesday's convincing 4-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg.

The man of the match was Brest forward Abdallah Sima, who showed clinical accuracy for the small French club with two goals. Sima has been a revelation for Brest since arriving on loan from Brighton at the start of the season.

Sima was player of the match in Salzburg Enetpulse/Profimedia

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) 9.5

Like Adeyemi, Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy put in a superb performance against Celtic. The 28-year-old striker generally made life difficult for the Scottish defence, with his two goals and two assists being a constant threat to the Celtic goal in the big win.

Since his controversial move from VfB Stuttgart, Guirrassy has made a strong start at Dortmund, scoring three goals in both the Bundesliga and Champions League already.

Guirassy's attacking touches against Celtic Opta by Stats Perform

Catch up on all the results here.